ARBO and QNova Unite Under Luke Traina’s Guidance for 7-Figure DAO Partnership in Major Web3 Move

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARBO, the industry-leading marketing & tech consulting firm, is now making waves in the web3 industry under the dynamic leadership of partners Luke Traina (Founder/CEO) and David Acosta (Creative Director/Head of AI Product).

Renowned for their ability to seamlessly integrate decentralization and AI tech into their clients' business models, ARBO is redefining productivity and revenue growth across the real estate, mortgage, medical, legal, and especially the web3 space.

With an impressive track record in both traditional web2 innovation and now the cutting-edge web3 space, ARBO is set to secure multiple large-scale partnership deals, solidifying their status as innovators in the marketing and tech advancement spaces. These landmark deals not only highlight the firm’s strategic acumen but also underscore the visionary leadership of Luke Traina and the creative brilliance of David Acosta.

Unmatched Expertise in Both Web2 and Web3

ARBO’s unique strength lies in its dual expertise in traditional marketing fundamentals of the web2 world and its ability to bridge that world with the incoming tech of web3 and AI. By leveraging decentralized tech and AI, ARBO offers clients unparalleled opportunities to enhance their business operations and drive exponential growth.

Trailblazing Leadership and Vision

CEO Luke, a recognized authority in the business world and a 3x founder, has spearheaded ARBO’s expansion into the web3 space with remarkable speed. Luke’s strategic foresight and commitment to innovation have positioned ARBO at the forefront of the industry, attracting high-profile clients and securing lucrative deals that set new standards. With a keen ability to see the big picture and bring problems together with solutions, this Forbes 30 Under 30 is a force to keep an eye on.

Creative Director David, the creative force behind ARBO’s groundbreaking campaigns, has been instrumental in crafting compelling marketing strategies that allow clients to reclaim larger portions of their market share. David’s ability to blend creativity with technological advancements has resulted in campaigns that not only captivate but also convert, driving significant business outcomes for ARBO’s clients. His ability to leverage artificial intelligence is unmatched, having mastered the art of AIaaS (artificial intelligence as a service), the next generation of SaaS.

QNova – A Force to Be Reckoned With

QNova, known for its pioneering approach to DAOs, offers a unique blend of e-commerce education and investment opportunities aimed at empowering individuals and businesses to harness the potential of blockchain technology. The collaboration with ARBO Consulting will bring forth a dynamic synergy, combining ARBO's strategic acumen with QNova's innovative platform.

"Partnering with QNova represents a significant step forward in our commitment to drive innovation and create value for our clients," said Luke Traina. "This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and deliver cutting-edge solutions that are at the forefront of the e-commerce and blockchain industries."

Will Basta and Jeremy Leung, the masterminds behind QNova, have been influential figures in the e-commerce sector. Their combined experience and vision for the future of decentralized finance make QNova a formidable force in the industry.

Pioneering the Future of Marketing

As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, ARBO remains committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers. With Luke and David at the helm, the firm is poised to continue its trajectory of success, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients.

The launch of QNova's DAO is set to bring a new wave of opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike. With a focus on democratizing access to e-commerce education and investment, QNova aims to foster a community-driven approach to growth and innovation.

For more information about ARBO and its groundbreaking work in the web3 space, please visit ARBO's website

