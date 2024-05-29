Submit Release
Mehler Cannabis Law requests clarification from the DEA on the status of THCA extracted from lawful hemp

Letter from Mehler Cannabis Law to the DEA

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Mehler of Mehler Cannabis Law, a leading law firm specializing in cannabis, has officially sent a request to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to clarify the status of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) extracted from lawful hemp under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). This request comes in light of the increasing popularity and use of THCA in the cannabis industry, and the confusion surrounding its legal status.

THCA is a non-psychoactive compound found in raw cannabis plants that has been gaining attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. However, due to its close relation to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, THCA's legal status remains unclear. This has caused uncertainty and challenges for businesses and individuals in the cannabis industry.

Mehler Cannabis Law is calling on the DEA to provide a clear and definitive answer on the legal status of THCA extracted from lawful hemp under the CSA. The law firm believes that this clarification is necessary to ensure compliance and fair treatment for those involved in the cannabis industry in Texas and nationwide. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of the legal framework surrounding all cannabis compounds.

The request from Mehler Cannabis Law asks three specific questions:

1. If a single delta-9-THCA molecule is extracted from lawful hemp with a post decarboxylation delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis, what is the status of that single delta-9-THCA molecule under the Controlled Substances Act?
2. Is that single delta-9-THCA molecule an “extract” under the definition of “hemp” as provided in 7 U.S.C. § 1639o?
3. If the answer to question 2 is “no,” can you please explain why?

The law firm hopes that the DEA will respond promptly and provide the much-needed clarity on the status of THCA. This will not only benefit businesses and individuals in the industry but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the cannabis market.

As the legal landscape surrounding cannabis continues to evolve, Mehler Cannabis Law remains committed to advocating for the rights and interests of those involved in the industry. The law firm will continue to monitor and provide updates on the status of THCA and other cannabis-related regulations. For more information, please visit www.mehlercannabis.com

Daniel Mehler
Mehler Cannabis Law
+1 888-367-3420
