Michigan’s Bio-Industry Strategic Roadmap to be Updated

MichBio launches a statewide effort at the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference to update its strategic "Michigan Bio-Industry Roadmap" to boost biosciences growth.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MichBio, the association for Michigan’s biosciences industry, announced during the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference that it is launching a statewide effort to update the Michigan Bio-Industry Roadmap for Success. The Roadmap is a strategic plan released in early 2016 for growing Michigan’s biosciences industry into a global leader.

“Michigan’s bio-industry is at a critical point given the rapidly changing dynamics in the worldwide marketplace and healthcare delivery landscape”, remarked Stephen Rapundalo, MichBio President and CEO. “While our statewide bio-industry cluster has witnessed good growth in recent years, other U.S. regions, many with lesser industry footprints and research innovation strength than Michigan, have been far more aggressive and successful in developing their life sciences hubs. It is imperative to develop a shared and executable vision for supporting Michigan’s bio-industry that can retain both our STEM and trades talent in high-wage jobs.”

The updated Roadmap is an operational “game plan” to enable growth over the next five years. The planning effort will identify key strategies to expand the different sectors that make up the bio-industry including pharmaceuticals, medical products and technologies, research and testing, agricultural/industrial biotechnology, health technologies, and bioscience distribution. In addition, the initiative will define priorities for spurring innovation, improving the business climate and capital access, and developing talent for all skill levels.

“It is important to note that the biosciences are the one industry where Michigan has all the needed ingredients to realize economic success. This begins with our world-class research institutions that deliver discoveries and serve as the substrate for commercialization, and ultimately, the development of life-changing treatments for patients,” said Britany Affolter-Caine, University Research Corridor (URC) Executive Director. “A roadmap that integrates stakeholders from across the state is critical to sustain, much less grow, an R&D and biomanufacturing ecosystem that is the envy of others.”

The road mapping effort will be overseen by an executive steering committee comprised of bio-industry experts from around Michigan:

- Britany Affolter-Caine, PhD: Executive Director, University Research Corridor, Lansing

- Christy Bigelow: Vice President, General Manager & Site Head, Emergent BioSolutions, Lansing

- Diane Bouis, PhD: Founder, BullsView Ventures, Ann Arbor

- John Freshley: Co-Founder and Chair, Bioscience Navigators, Ann Arbor

- Eric Icard: Senior Director, Business Development, The Right Place, and Facilitator, MiDevice, Grand Rapids

- Ken Massey: Venture Director, Wayne State University Office of Technology Commercialization, and Chair, Board of Directors, MichBio, Detroit

- Brandon McNaughton: President and CEO, Akadeum Life Sciences, Ann Arbor

- Kathryn Remus: Senior Associate Director and Business Development Group Lead, Corporate Research Partnerships, Innovation Partnerships, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

- Robert Stachlewitz, PhD: CVP and Site Director, Charles River Laboratories, Mattawan

- Sarah Tennant: Senior Sector Development Director, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Lansing

Outreach to bio-industry stakeholders is planned in the form of a statewide listening tour, interviews, focus groups, and surveys. Data gathered will validate key strategic themes and areas, identify new unmet needs and growth opportunities, and help develop policy proposals for legislative action. Existing MichBio workgroups (Committees) will support the steering group in developing the Roadmap. The final report will include recommendations around goals, performance measures and responsible parties for delivering outcomes.

“Accelerating the success of Michigan’s life science industry requires a mission-driven mindset to nurture growth,” says Rapundalo. “Our core challenge – and great opportunity – is to bring synergies together around our assets and capabilities, direct them in a manner that empowers all stakeholders, and allows the industry to flourish. The Roadmap seeks to be the beacon for executing on that mission. The time for action is now.”

MichBio is the only statewide trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agricultural/industrial biotech, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, academic/clinical research, testing and research services, healthcare and information technologies, and bioscience products distribution. MichBio members include bioscience companies, research institutions, manufacturing suppliers and service providers, and related organizations. MichBio is here to support Michigan’s bioscience researchers, innovators, and producers, as well as those in the broader ecosystem that serve to sustain them. Through advocacy, programming, connecting, and business resources we help the state’s biosciences community thrive. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

