Hourly meter readings now available for City utilities

As part of the H2O Smart Program, which the City of Lawrence initiated in 2020, hourly water meter readings are now available in everyone’s online customer portal.

With the H2O Smart Meter program, the City of Lawrence has upgraded water meters across town to smart meters. The new smart meters give customers information that helps you be more water-efficient in your home and/or business. It is also a cost-savings program that sends your water use directly to the City, reducing manual meter reading and providing proactive leak detection to help catch wasteful water leaks sooner.

To access hourly water meter readings within the customer portal, click on “Hourly Water Usage” on either the Account Overview or Usage pages. In addition to viewing the data within the portal, customers can sign up to receive notifications of daily, weekly or monthly usage thresholds as well as notifications of potential leaks. Within the customer portal, simply go to Settings, then User Profile to sign up for notifications. For example: A customer can sign up to be notified if they use more than 300 gallons of water in a day.

Please note: The hourly water meter readings are not provided in real-time. They can take up to 24 hours to appear in the portal.

The City is preparing to launch an enhanced customer portal in Fall 2024 and will share more information about the new system ahead of that change. The new system will be more user-friendly, and it will provide more self-service options.

More information on the H2O Smart Program is online at: lawrenceks.org/h2o-smart

Media Contact: Maureen Brady, Brand Manager | mbrady@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.