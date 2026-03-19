City of Lawrence announces next Municipal Court Judge

The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce Elizabeth Hafoka as the next Municipal Court Judge.

The City selected Elizabeth following a competitive national search. She brings more than 14 years of experience with the City of Lawrence Prosecutor’s Office, where she has served as Supervising City Prosecutor since 2013. Prior to joining the City, she worked in the Douglas County and Johnson County District Attorney’s Offices. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas in 2007 and Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Science from Bethel College in 2003.

“Serving the Lawrence community has been the focus of my career, and I am honored to step into the role of Municipal Court Judge,” said Hafoka. “I am committed to ensuring every person who comes before the court is treated with fairness, dignity and respect. I look forward to supporting an efficient, accessible court and continuing to build trust within our community.”

Her career includes extensive courtroom experience. Hafoka has appeared as a prosecuting attorney in more than 700 evidentiary hearings, including bench trials and jury trials. A significant portion of her work has involved cases with defendants who are unrepresented by legal counsel. She places particular emphasis on ensuring they understand their constitutional rights and are treated fairly as they navigate the criminal justice system.

Elizabeth Hafoka will begin as Municipal Court Judge on April 22, 2026.