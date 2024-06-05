myWorld introduces open value egift cards to enhance shopper experience in the United States and Canada
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myWorld, the world-leading Benefit Program, is excited to announce the launch of open value egift cards for the United States and Canada.
This innovative offering is designed to provide myWorld Shoppers with greater flexibility and convenience when purchasing egift cards on myWorld.com or in the myWorld App to collect myWorld benefits. myWorld Shoppers now have the freedom to choose the value on the majority of over 500 egift card brands available in the United States and Canada, allowing them to personalize their rewards based on their preferences and needs. These egift cards can be easily redeemed online or in-store at a wide range of myWorld Partner locations, offering shoppers a seamless and hassle-free experience.
Matthew Swanson, General Manager United States at myWorld: “This innovation not only enhances the value of our platform but also marks a significant milestone in elevating the overall customer experience.”
Matt Ferk, CEO United States at myWorld: “The introduction of a fresh method for our myWorld Shoppers to order egift cards reflects our dedication to enhancing the shopping experience within the myWorld ecosystem.”
Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO Americas at myWorld: “Flexibility and innovation are crucial in the loyalty industry. Our dedication lies in delivering an exceptional shopping experience with benefits to our myWorld Shoppers. The implementation of the open value egift card feature is a testament to that dedication.”
myWorld Shoppers get Cashback and Shopping Points with every purchase from myWorld Partners, regardless of whether they shop online or in-store. Shopping Points can be turned into real money while purchasing at myWorld Partners with an active Cashback Deal. Registration with myWorld is free and non-binding for shoppers. In turn, myWorld Partners benefit from an efficient and affordable customer loyalty program, which helps them increase their visibility and sales.
Local businesses can benefit by joining on the myWorld Partnership website.
About myWorld
myWorld has been ranked #1 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023 and has been at the forefront of transforming the shopping experience for millions of shoppers in over 50 countries across the globe. For more information, please visit the myWorld Corporate website.
myWorld
International
publicrelations@myworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
myWorld | Shop, save and get money back!