Governor's Statement on Cricket World Cup

“In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my Administration has been working for months with federal law enforcement and Nassau County to ensure New Yorkers and visitors are safe. This has included close coordination with the New York State Police Counter Terrorism Unit and New York State Police Troop L, based on Long Island. While there is no credible public safety threat at this time, we continue to monitor the situation closely. I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience.”

