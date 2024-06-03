AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER LANDAU MURPHY JR. HANGS WITH HOWIE MANDEL JUST BEFORE NEW SEASON BEGINS
I'd be happy to go back on AGT or to help Howie anytime, especially if I can share with the world that it’s never too late to graduate.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Sinatra and soul singing Season Six winner of "America's Got Talent," was spotted in the front row and backstage at AGT veteran judge Howie Mandel's recent live performance at Kentucky's Paramount Arts Center. This reunion of the two AGT stars, who share a special bond, sparked a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans.
The Mandel/Murphy meetup happened backstage at a venue Landau was very familiar with, having performed four sold-out concerts at the Paramount Arts Center during previous tours.
The recent meetup between Mandel and Murphy has sparked a wave of speculation among fans. With the new season of 'America's Got Talent' just around the corner, many eagerly anticipate the possibility of Landau making a guest appearance on the show that launched his career.
Longtime fans of “America’s Got Talent” will remember Landau’s audition when Murphy spotted Howie from the stage, perfectly imitated one of Mandel’s character voices and said, “I love you, Howie!” to the displeasure of fellow judge Piers Morgan. However, it was Morgan who asked Landau to appear on his CNN program just months after Landau’s “America’s Got Talent’ win and said of Murphy “Could I see Landau headlining his own show in Las Vegas? Absolutely!”
Since winning AGT, Landau has continued a long and active career leading his "Landau Little Big Band." He has released five successful albums, been nominated for multiple industry and civic awards, toured across four continents performing hundreds of sold-out concerts, raised millions for charities, and oversees his annual "Landau Kids Joy Toy Drive." His journey is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and giving back, inspiring fans and admirers worldwide.
Despite his career longevity and continued success, Murphy never appeared again on “America’s Got Talent” since his 2011 win.
Landau has been called by fans of the show "the most under-appreciated winner of all time," having never been invited back for a guest appearance on the show or its spin-off "AGT All-Stars," unlike other previous winners and popular contestants.
Murphy was also never a featured performer in the recently closed “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” at the Luxor Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas or given his own Vegas show like other AGT winners and fan favorites Terry Fator, Matt Franco, Murray SawChuck, TapeFace and others. But the classy crooner seems to take it in stride.
"I'm grateful to 'America's Got Talent' for giving me that amazing platform to help launch my career and to Howie for always being so kind to me. I'd be happy to go back on AGT or to help Howie anytime, especially if I can share with the world that it’s never too late to graduate. (Landau returned to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, earned his high school diploma, and is now a spokesperson for adult education). Most of all, I'm thankful to have the blessing of being able to do what I love: sing and entertain.”
Landau will bring his show to Las Vegas and premiere his first album of all-original material, "I'm Not Messing Around," with a one-night-only performance on Saturday, August 24th, at Myron's at the Smith Center. Tickets are available at https://www.landaumurphyjr.com/events.
