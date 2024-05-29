Safety evaluation of the food enzyme inulinase from the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus welwitschiae strain NZYM‐KF

The food enzyme inulinase (1‐β‐d‐fructan fructanohydrolase; EC 3.2.1.7) is produced with the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus welwitschiae strain NZYM‐KF by Novozymes A/S. The food enzyme is free from viable cells of the production organism. It is intended to be used in the processing of fructo‐polysaccharides for the production of fructo‐oligosaccharides. Since residual amounts of total organic solids (TOS) are removed during the food manufacturing process, toxicological studies other than allergenicity were considered unnecessary and dietary exposure was not calculated. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and two matches with tomato allergens were found. The Panel considered that the risk of allergic reactions upon dietary exposure to this food enzyme, particularly in individuals sensitised to tomato, cannot be excluded, but is expected not to exceed that of tomato. As the prevalence of allergic reactions to tomato is low, also the likelihood of such reactions to occur to the food enzyme is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns, under the intended conditions of use.