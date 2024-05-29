National Dietary Survey on the children population

The national food consumption survey on the children population in Poland was conducted from August 2019 to February 2020 and was funded by EFSA under the EU Menu project. It aimed at collecting food consumption data of a representative sample of children living in Poland and followed the EFSA EU Menu methodology. Altogether 2605 subjects aged three months to nine years old were invited to participate in the study out of which participants were 1,574 children (780 boys and 794 girls) with a response rate of 60%. An additional group of 300 vegetarians aged six to nine years old was also recruited. After verifying the collected data, EFSA accepted the data from 1565 subjects (777 boys, 788 girls) in the main group and 294 subjects (147 boys, 147 girls) in the group of vegetarians. Data on food consumption was collected by means of two non‐consecutive food dietary record method using a web‐based tool intended for 24‐hour dietary recall method. In addition, a food propensity questionnaire was used. Anthropometric measurements of height, weight, waist and hip circumferences were made to assess the nutritional status of the participants. The level of physical activity was assessed with a short questionnaire, using questions from HBSC (Health Behaviour in School‐aged Children) Polish Study. Before the main study the pilot study was conducted for verifying the feasibility of the study organization. The collected data will be used to update the Comprehensive European Food Consumption Database, which is regulated and administered by EFSA. The results will allow the evaluation of diet and nutritional status of children in Poland, including the prevalence of underweight, overweight and obesity.