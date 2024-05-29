Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,427 in the last 365 days.

The Design House Provide Comprehensive Full Service Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Services

The_Design_House_Flooring_Countertops_Remodeling

The Design House, a premier provider of flooring, countertops, and remodeling services.

Remodeling_Denton_Tx

The Design House a premier design showroom in Denton County.

Quartz_Countertops_Near_Me

Kitchen with new quartz coutertops and paver floor.

Unique among remodeling firms, The Design House offers an expansive showroom, enabling clients to explore various design ideas and materials.

Let our showroom inspiration guide you in transforming your kitchen, bath, or whole home into a reflection of your personal taste and lifestyle.”
— Jennifer Homeyer
DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design House, a premier provider of flooring, countertops, and remodeling services, proudly announces its specialized Kitchen and Bath Remodeling services for residents of Denton, Argyle, Flower Mound, Northlake, Southlake, Dallas, and Corinth, TX. Distinguished from traditional remodeling firms and general contractors, The Design House offers an innovative approach to home renovation with its expansive 10,000-square-foot showroom, showcasing a wide range of design ideas and remodeling capabilities.

“Our unique showroom is more than just a space to display our work; it’s a source of inspiration for our clients,” said Jennifer Homeyer, Owner of The Design House. “It allows homeowners to experience the possibilities of their remodel firsthand and envision the transformation of their spaces with our comprehensive services.”

The Design House specializes in kitchen, bath, and whole home remodeling, providing a full spectrum of services from paint, plumbing, and electrical work to flooring, design, and full turnkey remodeling solutions. With a focus on flexibility, the company tailors its services to meet the specific needs of each customer, offering to manage every aspect of a project or just certain elements as required.

What sets The Design House apart is not only its vast showroom but also its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. The company’s team of experienced designers, project managers, trades, and craftsmen work closely with clients to ensure their vision comes to life, with the convenience of seeing and feeling potential materials and finishes in the showroom.

“We understand that remodeling your home is a significant investment, emotionally and financially,” Jennifer continued. “That’s why we’re dedicated to guiding our clients through every step of the process, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable renovation experience that exceeds expectations.”

Homeowners are interested in transforming their kitchen, bathroom, or entire home are encouraged to visit The Design House showroom to explore the various design options and discuss their remodeling projects with the company’s expert team.

Jennifer Homeyer
The Design House - Flooring, Countertops & Remodeling
email us here
+1 9403824340

You just read:

The Design House Provide Comprehensive Full Service Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Services

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more