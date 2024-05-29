BioStem Technologies to Sponsor MRO Better Half Dash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics, will sponsor the MRO Better Half Dash which will be held on May 29, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Trackhouse Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Dr, Mooresville, NC.



The Better Half Dash has become a beloved annual event in NASCAR, eagerly anticipated by fans and participants alike. Billy Mauldin, president of Motor Racing Outreach (MRO), highlighted the event's significance, stating, “It showcases the talents of the women in our sport and gives them the much-deserved opportunity to shine! Some who tune in may be expecting just a fun go-kart race; however, you quickly realize the skill and talent these women have, and they put on an incredible show!”

One of the standout drivers in the Better Half Dash is Ariana Jencik. Ariana, originally from Canton, Connecticut, has been racing since 2012. She honed her skills racing throughout the Northeast with her family team, JK Racing. After relocating to Mooresville, North Carolina, in late 2022, Ariana graduated from the NASCAR Technical Institute. This year, 2024, she will compete part-time in the Limited Late Model division at Stafford Motor Speedway. Ariana is also a familiar face at NASCAR Xfinity Series events, traveling with her boyfriend, Parker Retzlaff.

Parker Retzlaff, driver of the #31 NASCAR Xfinity car, has been racing since 2010. Hailing from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Parker competed extensively throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Unlike many in the sport, he does not come from a racing background. He started in Micro Sprints and Bandoleros, where he and his family learned the intricacies of racing. Parker moved to North Carolina at the end of 2021, aiming to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2022, he ran part-time for Ryan Sieg Racing, achieving a career-best tenth place in his second NXS start. He continued part-time for OUR Motorsports for the rest of the 2022 season. By 2023, Parker had secured a full-time position with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, where he achieved his current career best of third place.

Both Ariana and Parker are thrilled to represent BioStem Technologies and Darby's Warrior Support. Ariana expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to be a part of the Better Half Dash again. This is really a great group of people to race for.” Parker added, “This is a great time for the ladies who support us to have their time to shine. They do so much for us.”

Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, stated, "We are honored to sponsor the Better Half Dash and support Darby’s Warrior Support. This incredible cause is dedicated to assisting our brave soldiers who risk their lives every day, providing them with the resources and support they need. It's a privilege to be involved in an event that not only showcases the remarkable talents of the women in our sport but also contributes to such a meaningful cause. We are excited for race day and proud to play a part in this inspiring initiative!"

Speedway Motorsports is thrilled to present the MRO Better Half Dash, an exciting and charitable event held at the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina. Set to take place on May 29, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, this event promises a day of high-octane fun and entertainment for racing fans and families alike. The event will also be aired on Fox Sports 1 on June 5th. The MRO Better Half Dash brings a unique twist to go-kart racing by featuring the wives and girlfriends of professional racing drivers as they compete in thrilling go-kart races. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to see these women take the wheel and showcase their racing skills.

About BioStem Technologies:

BioStem Technologies Inc. (BSEM) is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain processing method. BioREtain has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

About Darby’s Warrior Support:

Darby’s Warrior Support (DWS), 501(c)(3), evolved from a duck hunting trip five Rangers from 3d Ranger Battalion took in 2002 – following the first of many combat deployments. The trip became an annual event for those five Rangers, and after a number of Arkansas rendezvous those men decided it was time to share the experience. The need to share came with the realization that the weekend was about far more than hunting ducks. It was more about a time to heal – watching the sunrise, sharing the scars of combat, and decompressing before the next deployment. The Founders of DWS would go on to collectively serve 130+ years in uniform and 26+ years in combat. Today, DWS hosts 200-300 veterans of the Special Operations community on all-inclusive outdoor adventures (duck, goose, deer, turkey, trout fishing, and more). With the support of Darby's Warrior Support they have gone on to help those who were physically and emotionally injured in Post-9/11 Special Operations with transition, rehabilitation and recovery.