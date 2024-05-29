Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish and greater amberjack closes in Gulf state waters June 1

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish and greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31. Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable fisheries for the future.

For current recreational and season updates on gray triggerfish or greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish” or “Amberjack”. You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.