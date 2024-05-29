Mayor Wu Announces the 2024 Legacy Business Award Winners

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the winners of the 2024 Legacy Business Awards, a group of 30 businesses representing 19 of Boston’s neighborhoods, and, as a collective, have been in business for 1,281 years. The awardees will receive recognition at a public awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 4th at 5:30pm. Awardees will have access to grant support and technical assistance.

This is the second year of the Legacy Business Program. Awarded businesses are longstanding, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to the residents, communities, and neighborhoods of Boston. By recognizing and supporting Legacy businesses on an annual basis, the Program helps further Mayor Wu’s vision for a family-friendly, vibrant city with sustainable community businesses.

“Our legacy businesses are anchors in our communities. They connect residents with resources, and expand access to opportunity for families across Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to announce the second class of Legacy Business awardees who uplift communities across our city. Congratulations to our 30 newly selected legacy businesses and we look forward to supporting you all in the years ahead!”

This year, the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion received 1,561 nominations. In total, community members nominated 276 qualified businesses. To be eligible, businesses need to be located in Boston and be in operation for at least 10 years.

The nominations were reviewed by the City Council, and selected by a committee that included representatives from City departments, and Boston Main Streets. Selections were based on application scoring and community support. The committee ensured that the list was representative of Boston by industry, neighborhood, gender, and race.

“I am proud to continue this hallmark initiative of Mayor Wu that invites residents across the city to honor the commitment, investment, and impact that small business owners have made in our communities for decades,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “Because of the work of our Small Business Team, this initiative continues to ensure the stability of these community bedrocks for generations to come.”

The list of awardees is as follows:

Akiki Auto Repair, Hyde Park

Alex's Chimis, Jamaica Plain

Anshur Restaurant, Roxbury

Brendan Behan Pub, Jamaica Plain

Broadway Lock Company, Inc., South Boston

Charles Street Supply Co. & Hardware, Beacon Hill

Cornwall’s, Fenway

Daniel’s Bakery, Brighton

Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester

El Mundo Boston, East Boston

Family Hardware Corp., Dorchester

Flint Cleaners, Allston

Frugal Bookstore, Roxbury

Gloria's Beauty Center, Allston

House of Culture, South End

Kids R Kids, West Roxbury

Lawson's Barber Shop, Roxbury

Mei Sum Bakery, Chinatown

Mike's Donuts, Mission Hill

Parziale's Bakery, North End

Restaurante Cesaria, Dorchester

Rosa’s Liquors, Dorchester

Sanchez Market, Charlestown

Sophia's Grotto, Roslindale

Tony’s Market, Roslindale

Trident Booksellers & Cafe, Back Bay

Vaughn Fish & Chips, Dorchester

Walnut Deluxe Cleaners and Tailors, Dorchester

West Roxbury Framing, West Roxbury

William Browne & Sons, Mattapan

"Over the past 16 years, the Roxbury community has told us numerous times how appreciative they are to have a bookstore in their community. A bookstore that is an immediate reflection of who they are, and their experiences, dreams, and current ideas,” said Leonard and Clarissa Egerton, owners of Frugal Bookstore. “It is beautiful to be recognized by the City of Boston, where we grew up. And to have the Legacy Business Award given to us is a further indication of our community's commitment to our longevity. We are deeply honored."

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the City of Boston and the Roslindale Community as a Legacy Business,” said Deb and Tony DeBenedictis, owners of Tony’s Market. “After celebrating our 60th anniversary in business this year, we are so hopeful about the continued growth of our community and look forward to the support and visibility that comes with this award.”

“This year’s 30 Legacy Business winners represent businesses that are staples in our communities and part of Boston’s rich history,” said Aliesha Porcena, Director of Small Business. “This program is designed to provide continued support and services to the winners, and other small businesses throughout the city. I look forward to working with local partners to ensure these businesses continue to thrive."

On Tuesday, June 4 at 5:30pm, the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion will honor the businesses at an Awards Ceremony and Reception. Mayor Wu, elected officials, City of Boston staff, and members of the Boston community will be in attendance at this public event, taking place at the Calderwood Pavilion. Those interested can register for the event here.