Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,796 in the last 365 days.

What is a Stargazer?

The ocean is full of beautiful fish—the stargazer simply isn’t one of them. 

However, sometimes it’s the weird, wonderful, wacky fish that are the coolest, and the stargazer is no exception. Their wide, bugging eyes and perpetual frown will have you falling in love in no time.

Let’s dive in to learn more about the stargazer. 

Want to learn more about ocean animals?

Sign up to receive our emails.

...loading

Thanks for signing up for Ocean Conservancy emails.

What are stargazers? 

The name “stargazer” can refer to any of the 50 or so species of fish in the family Uranoscopidae. In the United States, folks are likely most familiar with those in genus Astroscopus, a group of bony fish found in the Atlantic and Pacific waters in the Western Hemisphere. There are four known species of Astroscopus—the Northern, Southern, Brazilian and Pacific stargazer. The largest of the group are the Northern stargazers, which are found in the Western Atlantic and can grow to two feet long. 

How do stargazers get their name?

Uranoscopidae comes from the Greek words for “sky” and “to watch.” The name Astroscopus comes from the Greek word for “star” and the Latin word for “lookout”. Once you get a look at the stargazer, it totally makes sense: Their eyes sit on the top of their heads, pointing directly upwards towards the “stars.” This feature that inspired their name is also what makes these fish look so distinctive. 

Stargazer

What do stargazers eat? 

You can deduce how stargazers hunt by looking at their eyes. Having eyes on the top of their heads means they can bury themselves in the sand and use their eyes like little telescopes. They can stay perfectly hidden and wait for an unsuspecting fish or other prey to come by, then the stargazer will ambush their meal. Like other “sit-and-wait predators,” ambush predators like stargazers conserve energy by concealing themselves.

Are stargazers dangerous?

Stargazers have a few tricks up their sleeves (fins?) to protect themselves from harm. Some species are venomous and have two spines that can shoot unpleasant toxins into the flesh of a threatening animal. Other species have special organs behind their eyes that produce electric currents that can shock potential predators. A venomous, shocking and weird looking animal—what more could you ask for?

Stargazer

 Here at Ocean Conservancy, we know that all animals deserve a healthy and clean ocean for their homes. Check out our Action Center to see how you can help protect our ocean so animals like stargazers can thrive. 

You just read:

What is a Stargazer?

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more