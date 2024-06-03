Aquafold Unveils Aqua Data Studio v23.2: The Ultimate Universal IDE for Database Professionals
Aquafold increases support for Mac users in their latest update.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquafold, the company behind the leading universal integrated development environment, is expanding its integration with Apple by increasing support for Mac users in its latest version of Aqua Data Studio, v23.2. The update includes enhanced product performance, quality, and security for Mac users.
The improvements for Mac users are twofold. One part of the update includes support for the M3 processor, alongside existing support for the M1 and M2 processors. These processors are part of Apple's line of custom silicon chips designed for their Mac computers.
This update enables customers to harness the capabilities of these robust processors, resulting in enhanced performance through quicker data retrieval when executing, altering, or updating data within Aqua Data Studio.
Another part of the update includes support for Apple’s macOS release: Mac Sonoma. Mac Sonoma is Apple's latest macOS release, introduced to provide enhanced performance, refined aesthetics, and improved user experience. This update allows full integration with Aqua Data Studio and Mac Sonoma without interruptions.
The latest release is part of Aquafold’s dedication to providing its users with a robust tool that utilizes the most up-to-date features from technology pioneer Apple.
