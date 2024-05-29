PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PROPOSALS FOR DIGITAL CLASS CARDS I support the proposal to make class cards digital. In fact, I have filed bills that seeks to accelerate digital transformation in the Department of Education (DepEd). One of these is the Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383), which seeks to fast-track the deployment of free public Wi-Fi in public all schools. It also aims to enhance the capacity of schools to use information and communications technology in teaching and learning. I also proposed the creation of the National Public School Database in the Public School Database Act (Senate Bill No. 478). This database will help streamline enrollment and consolidate learners' information such as grades, attendance, and immunization records, among others. Natutunan natin noong panahon ng pandemya na mahalaga ang papel ng teknolohiya sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa gitna ng mga sakuna. Isang halimbawa dito ang nakaraang pagbaha sa Lucena City kung saan nabasa at nasira ang mga report cards ng mga mag-aaral dahil sa bagyong Aghon. Patuloy nating isusulong ang modernisasyon sa sektor ng edukasyon, at sa pagpapaigting ng kakayahan ng ating mga paaralan na gumamit ng teknolohiya sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo.