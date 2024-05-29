7th Mission Support Command's senior leaders visit Defender Europe

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –

The 7th Mission Support Command’s command team traveled to Skillingaryd, Sweden and Libava, Czech Republic, observing the 510th Regional Support Group in support of Defender Europe 24, May 11-14, 2024.

“The 7th MSC has a diverse unit structure,” said Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, the commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command. “The 510th Regional Support Group highlights the Receipt, Staging and Onward Movement (RSOM) and R/RSOM capabilities, as well as taking on the role of ‘Camp Mayor’ and working to deconflict training, work, and living areas across the 10 units supporting DE 24.”

The 510th Regional Support Group was the life support, logistical and sustainment element for the Army Reserve, Active Component, and National Guard in Libava, Czech Republic and Skillingaryd, Sweden.

“The motto of the 510th is to sustain the battle force,” said Pfc. Nyah Mcneal, a supply specialist from the 510th RSG. “When you want to sustain a battle force, you really have to pay attention to what that Soldier or organization needs or might need. That attention to detail is very important. If you forget one thing, it may make or break that operation.”

DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“Integrating with our partner nations is vital. We cannot do this alone and if there were to be a large-scale combat operation," said Monday-Gresham. “Our partners have a significant role.”

DEFENDER stands for Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness and is a U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise.

“Working together now will ensure success in the future,” said Monday-Gresham.

The 7th Mission Support Command, America’s Army Reserve in Europe, provides ready, capable units of action, to support U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the globe. Soldiers from 510th RSG provide Base Operational Support and Integration (BOS-I), in Skillingaryd, Sweden for the U.S. designated zones on the host-nation base, to enable the reception, staging and integration of exercise participant units and equipment on that base. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc.