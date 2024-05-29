China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed airplane

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines is taking Zootopia to the sky as a Zootopia-themed airplane of the company was unveiled on May 24.

It is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join the fleet of China Eastern Airlines, and also a collaboration between the company and Shanghai Disney Resort, echoing the world's first Zootopia land that opened in Shanghai last year.

The Disney-Zootopia Express has now become China Eastern Airlines' first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images on its exterior through custom aircraft livery decal, as it zooms across the sky, the Zootopia friends all become wind-swept from the speed of the plane. Zootopia-themed elements can be found everywhere in the cabin, including images of Zootopia animals on luggage containers, as well as fold-out trays featuring a map of the Zootopia land.

A special unveiling ceremony was held for the plane at a bespoke Zootopia-themed "airport" constructed within a hangar in Shanghai. Residents and children from Cangyuan and Shuangjiang counties in Lincang, Yunnan Province, two counties that receive pair assistance from China Eastern Airlines, were invited to experience the "dreams and wonders" of the plane together with Judy and Nick.

Besides, China Eastern Airlines has opened a designated Disney section on its mobile application, allowing passengers to get the schedules of all its six Disney-themed planes three days in advance.

It is reported that Shanghai, as an important gateway for China's inbound tourism, has recently launched a Shanghai Pass to provide a more convenient travel experience for foreign tourists.

Travelers can apply for the pass at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and service outlets for transportation cards.

The Shanghai Pass not only covers all transportation scenarios in Shanghai, including buses, subway, taxis, and ferries, but can also be used to take public transportation in over 330 cities at the prefecture level or above nationwide, including almost all major tourist cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi'an, Qingdao, Chengdu, Sanya, and Xiamen.

