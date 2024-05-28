84th EFG Council meeting in Dublin & Board elections

The 84th EFG Council meeting was held on 25 and 26 May 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. On Friday evening, the programme kicked off with a networking event jointly hosted by iCRAG, the Institute of Geologists of Ireland, the Geological Society, and EFG. The historical setting of Trinity College Dublin ensured lively socialising before the official start of the meeting on Saturday morning.

After an update on Board and Secretariat activities with a view to implementing our 2024 Action Plans, the EFG National Association members introduced their main activities and challenges. Thanks to our Associate Members from the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA), and Geoscientists Canada for joining the meeting!