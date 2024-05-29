Aerosol Cans Market Report | Growth Drivers, Size & Share Analysis, Top Manufacturers & Forecast [2032]

Aerosol Cans Market Demand

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled ‘Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,' offers a comprehensive analysis of the aerosol cans market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global aerosol cans market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Aerosol Cans Market Trends:

The global aerosol cans market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and efficient packaging solutions across various industries, including personal care, household, automotive, and food and beverage. The rising popularity of aerosol cans for their ease of use, portability, and extended shelf life of products is further propelling market expansion. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for personal care products, such as deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving foams, is driving the demand for aerosol cans.

Along with this, the expansion of the automotive industry, particularly the increasing use of aerosol cans for lubricants, paints, and cleaning agents, is also contributing to market growth. Moreover, advancements in aerosol technology, such as the development of eco-friendly and recyclable materials, are aligning with global sustainability trends and enhancing market appeal. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of aerosol cans in the food and beverage sector for products such as whipped cream and cooking sprays is providing a considerable impetus to the market.

Aerosol Cans Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The global market encompasses a diverse range of products designed to meet the varied needs of different industries. This market includes aluminum, steel, and plastic aerosol cans, each offering specific benefits in terms of durability, weight, and recyclability. The market's growth is further supported by the rising trend of customization and aesthetic enhancements in packaging, which is driving demand for innovative and visually appealing aerosol can designs. In addition, the expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels is facilitating greater accessibility to a wide array of aerosol products, contributing to market growth.

Market analysis indicates a positive growth trajectory, fueled by continuous investments in research and development aimed at improving aerosol can technology and sustainability. Furthermore, the increasing focus on regulatory compliance and safety standards is also shaping market dynamics, encouraging manufacturers to adopt advanced production techniques.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Aero-pack Industries Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Arminak & Associates, Inc.

• Alucon Public Company Limited

• Ball Corporation

• Bharat Containers

• CCL Containers

• Colep

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• DS Containers Inc.

• Exal Corporation

• Jamestrong Packaging

• Nampak Ltd.

• Spray Products

• WestRock group

Aerosol Cans Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, material, propellant used, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

• Necked-In Aerosol Cans

• Shaped Aerosol Cans

Breakup by Material:

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Propellant Used:

• Compressed Gas Propellant

• Liquefied Gas Propellant

Breakup by Capacity:

• <100ml

• 100-250 ml

• 251-500 ml

• > 500ml

Breakup by Application:

• Personal Care Products

• Household Products

• Healthcare Products

• Automotive Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

