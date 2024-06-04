TuneCable BeatOne New Release: All-In-One Streaming Music Extractor
TuneCable BeatOne downloads songs from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Audible, and numerous others.FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
TuneCable BeatOne facilitates the local saving of songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, radio, and other audio files from renowned streaming music platforms, converting them into your desired format, such as MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, and ALAC, empowering transferring streaming music to various portable devices and import them into various software applications without any constraints. It thus guarantees uninhibited flexibility and peace of mind in managing streaming music library.
✅What Can TuneCable BeatOne Do?
Below are several key features of TuneCable BeatOne, to show why TuneCable BeatOne is beneficial in various aspects.
🔹 Retrieve music from Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer Music, Pandora, etc.
🔹 Permanently store songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, radio, and audiobooks in MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, and ALAC.
🔹 10x conversion speed & batch download playlists.
🔹 Export lossless audio files with cover art & ID3 tags & lyrics retained.
🔹 Facilitate music integration with various apps.
🔹 Enjoy free offline playback on any portable devices.
#1. Download Music from Streaming Music Services for Permanent Playback
TuneCable BeatOne enables the extraction of audio files from diverse streaming music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, LINE MUSIC, Deezer, Pandora, Audible, Dailymotion, Veoh, YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, etc. This downloader can batch-save songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, radio, or more audio files to a local Windows PC or Mac for permanent storage. This tool offers the option to input URLs for custom music sourcing. It effectively facilitates offline downloads for free accounts on platforms like Spotify, Pandora Music, and YouTube Music, ensuring that all downloaded files are devoid of any advertisements. The downloaded songs are perpetually stored. After canceling the subscription to respective music services, it retains the pleasure of enjoying offline playback anytime, anywhere.
#2. Convert Music Tracks to Multiple Formats
To cater to diverse user requirements, TuneCable BeatOne offers a range of common output format options, including MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, and ALAC, enabling seamless transfer of songs to various devices or importing them into different software applications. This liberates users from limitations, unlocking a broad spectrum of multimedia uses. Moreover, the built-in format converter converts local files to MP3, M4A, M4B, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, ALAC.
#3. Losslessly Preserve Audio Quality
Built to safeguard the original clarity of tracks, this sophisticated music downloader guarantees the highest audio integrity, even post-conversion. It adeptly sustains elite audio qualities, such as Spotify’s 320kbps, lossless Apple Music ALAC, TIDAL’s Hi-Res, Amazon Music’s HD and Ultra HD, and Deezer’s HiFi tier.
#4. 10x Fast Speed & Batch Download
This state-of-the-art music downloader and converter boasts swift conversion speed, offering up to a 10x fast conversion speed. With its robust batch downloading feature, users can acquire multiple albums, and playlists in bulk, revolutionizing the downloading experience with simplicity and fast speed.
#5. Retain ID3 Tags & Cover Art & Lyrics
TuneCable BeatOne meticulously preserves vital song metadata, such as title, artist, album, playlist, year, track number, and genre. Beyond retaining these specifics, it also retains cover art to enhance the visual immersive experience. Furthermore, it facilitates the export of lyrics as local text files, adding another layer of enrichment to the music management process.
#6. Unlimited Uses on Multiple Scenes
Songs, once downloaded and converted through TuneCable BeatOne, integrate smoothly with a broad range of devices and software platforms, guaranteeing compatibility across a myriad of technological ecosystems. From transferring songs to portable music players, smartphones, wearing gadgets, USB drives, SD cards, and tablets, to harmoniously syncing with a variety of popular applications (DJ software, video editors, CD burner, etc.), this solution caters to a multitude of user scenarios, enhancing the versatility of your music library.
✅Pricing and Availability
TuneCable BeatOne offers a free trial for all users. It provides both Windows version and Mac version. When using the trial version, users are allowed to download three files with a 1-minute length at a time to estimate its features. To unlock the full use, users may purchase a license ($49.95/quarter, $99.9/year, and $199.9/lifetime.) at the TuneCable BeatOne Store.
Ava Morrison
TuneCable Inc.
support@tunecable.com
