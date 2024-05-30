Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive suspension systems market size is predicted to reach $79.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.
The growth in the automotive suspension systems market is due to the increasing demand for motor vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive suspension systems market share. Major players in the automotive suspension systems market include Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Magneti Marelli SpA, ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems.
Automotive Suspension Systems Market Segments
• By Type: Passive Suspensions Systems, Semi-Active Suspensions Systems, Active Suspensions Systems
• By Component: Coil Spring, Leaf Spring, Air Spring, Shock Absorbers, Other Components
• By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles
• By Geography: The global automotive suspension systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The automotive suspension systems are responsible for smoothening the vehicles ride and keeping them in control. The suspension system maximizes the friction between the tires and road for a softer movement of vehicles. The suspension system consists of tires, tire air, springs, shock absorbers and linkages that connects a vehicle to its wheels supporting road handling and ride quality of the vehicle.
