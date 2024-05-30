Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The hydrofluoric acid market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrofluoric Acid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydrofluoric acid market size is predicted to reach $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the hydrofluoric acid market is due to the increasing demand from chemical industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hydrofluoric acid market share. Major players in the hydrofluoric acid market include Stella Chemifa Corp, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind.Co. Ltd., Do-Fluoride New Materials Co. Ltd.

Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segments
•By Product Type: Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid, Industrial Hydrofluoric Acid
•By Grade: Anhydrous, Diluted
•By Application: Fluorocarbon, Fluorinated Derivatives, Metal Pickling, Glass Etching, Oil Refining, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global hydrofluoric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of products in hydrofluoric acid are electronic hydrofluoric acid and industrial hydrofluoric acid. The electronic hydrofluoric acid readily reacts with acids, bases, and oxidants and is used for glass etching and ceramic etching in electronic devices. Silicon wafers are cleaned using electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid in semiconductors, microelectronics, and solar cells. It's the ideal buffer in wafer cleaning procedures when combined with ammonium fluoride. The different grades of anhydrous and diluted are used in fluorocarbons, fluorinated derivatives, metal picking, glass etching, oil refining, and other applications.

1. Executive Summary
2. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Characteristics
3. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hydrofluoric Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size And Growth
27. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

