Probiotics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 114.4 Billion by 2032, at CAGR of 6.6% - Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc

One of the significant drivers of the probiotics market is the growing demand for functional foods.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Probiotics Market Report by Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

What is the outlook for the probiotics market?

The global probiotics market size reached US$ 63.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 114.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Probiotics Industry:

• Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders:

The global increase in digestive health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and lactose intolerance is propelling the demand for probiotics. These conditions affect millions worldwide and often lead to chronic discomfort, thereby compelling individuals to seek effective management strategies. Probiotics are recommended by healthcare providers as part of a broader treatment plan due to their potential to restore gut microbial equilibrium, enhance barrier function, and modulate the immune system. Moreover, probiotics can help alleviate symptoms of bloating, constipation, and diarrhea by improving the gut health associated with these disorders. Furthermore, as dietary habits shift toward more processed foods, which can exacerbate digestive issues, the reliance on probiotics is becoming more pronounced among consumers seeking natural therapeutic options.

• Technological Advancements:

The probiotics market is benefiting significantly from technological advancements in microbial formulation, production, and delivery systems. Innovations in microencapsulation techniques, for example, have revolutionized the way probiotics are delivered, ensuring that higher numbers of viable bacteria reach the gut where they can exert their beneficial effects. Additionally, advancements in genetic sequencing and biotechnology have enabled manufacturers to identify and cultivate novel probiotic strains with specific health benefits, tailored to individual health needs. These technological improvements enhance the stability and efficacy of probiotics under various environmental conditions and expand their potential applications in foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. As these innovations continue to mature, they make probiotics more appealing to health-conscious consumers and increase their integration into everyday health practices, thereby driving market growth.Top of Form

• Increasing Consumer Awareness:

There is growing consumer awareness regarding the critical role gut health plays in overall wellness. This heightened awareness is largely driven by extensive research publicized through media, health blogs, and scientific reports, which underline the connection between a balanced gut microbiome and various aspects of health, including immune function, mental health, and chronic disease prevention. As a result, consumers are seeking out probiotic products that promise to maintain or restore gut flora balance. Probiotics are referred to as good bacteria due to their ability to fortify the digestive tract against pathogens and imbalances that can lead to health issues. The trend is further fueled by testimonials and endorsements from health professionals and influencers who highlight the benefits of probiotics, thereby encouraging more individuals to incorporate these products into their daily health regimen.

Probiotics Market Report Segmentation:

By Ingredient:

• Bacteria

• Yeast

Bacteria represent the largest segment due to their widespread use in various health-enhancing products and their well-documented benefits in digestive and immune health.

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies/Drugstores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share as they offer wide visibility and accessibility for a variety of probiotic products, catering to a broad consumer base.

By Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

Food and beverages dominate the market growth as they are primary carriers for probiotics, providing an easy and palatable means for consumers to incorporate beneficial bacteria into their daily diets.

By Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Liquid holds the largest market share as they are easily consumable, can be efficiently absorbed by the body, and allows for flexible incorporation into a variety of liquid food and beverage products.

Regional Insight:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the probiotics market is attributed to the strong cultural acceptance and historical use of fermented products containing live bacteria, combined with increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness in the region.

Global Probiotics Market Trends:

At present, the market is witnessing a proliferation of probiotic products beyond traditional yogurt and fermented foods. Manufacturers are incorporating probiotics into various food and beverage categories such as dairy alternatives, snacks, beverages, and even beauty products. Moreover, the demand for functional foods and beverages fortified with probiotics continues to propel the market growth. Functional beverages such as kombucha, kefir, and probiotic juices are gaining popularity due to their convenience and perceived health benefits. Besides this, the ongoing research into probiotics' potential health benefits is driving innovation in the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in developing strains with specific health benefits, improving shelf stability, and ensuring efficacy through clinical trials.

