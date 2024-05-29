Resveratrol Market Expected to Reach $131.0 Million by 2030: Rising Consumer Awareness Drives Growth

Resveratrol Market

Increasing Demand for the Resveratrol in Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmetics Industries Drives Market Expansion.

Increasing Demand for the Resveratrol in Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmetics Industries Drives Market Expansion.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Resveratrol Market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global resveratrol market was valued at $71.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $131.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by resveratrol as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of resveratrol in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health, and other chronic and cardiovascular diseases have also contributed to resveratrol market growth.

Additionally, the aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the cosmetic industry in countries like Japan, Latin America, and others. According to the WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is likely to offer immense opportunity for the growth of the resveratrol market in the cosmetics industry during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

The usage of resveratrol as an ingredient in the cosmetic industry is significantly rising at a steady pace. This is attributed to various skin benefits associated with the use of resveratrol in various cosmetic products. Resveratrol is an important ingredient in cosmetics as it offers antioxidant protection and also protects skin from UV radiation. Thereby, the aforementioned benefits offered by resveratrol as an ingredient in cosmetics have increased its adoption among the manufacturers of the cosmetics industry, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the overall resveratrol market in terms of value sales.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the resveratrol industry, along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers all around the world became health conscious and in order to boost their immunity power, consumers were getting more inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements made of invasive ingredients, including resveratrol, which in turn has boosted the demand for resveratrol from the nutraceuticals industry. This, in turn, has had a positive impact on growth of the resveratrol market.

💡The global resveratrol industry is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region.

💡By product type, it is classified into natural resveratrol and synthetic resveratrol. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid.

💡By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others.

💡Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).

✅ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the natural resveratrol segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, growing at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the powder segment accounted for the highest resveratrol market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of x% from 2021 to 2030.

By application, the nutraceutical segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of x% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America occupied the maximum share of the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominant segment during the resveratrol market forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders are expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key resveratrol market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report.

📍𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬

🚀 botaniex inc.

🚀 chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co. ltd.

🚀 evolva

🚀 foodchem international corporation

🚀 good-yg-biotech

🚀 haihang industry co. ltd

🚀 hubei sanxin biotechnology co.

🚀 limited, honghao herbs

🚀 sichuan xieli pharmaceutical co. ltd

🚀 xi'an chen lang biological technology co. ltd

