Palm Oil Market Outlook, Industry Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Forecast 2024-2032

Palm Oil Market

Palm oil is a reddish, edible vegetable oil produced from the mesocarp of oil palm fruits.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled ‘Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,' offers a comprehensive analysis of the palm oil market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global palm oil market size reached US$ 55.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Palm Oil Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the product’s widespread use in various industries. As one of the most widely consumed vegetable oils globally, palm oil finds applications in food products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. Its versatility and stability at high temperatures make it a preferred choice for frying, baking, and food processing, contributing to its high demand. Furthermore, palm oil's relatively low production costs and high yield per hectare compared to other vegetable oils make it economically advantageous for producers and manufacturers. Its abundance and affordability make it an attractive ingredient for a wide range of consumer goods, driving its market growth.

Moreover, the increasing global population and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies lead to greater demand for processed foods and personal care products containing palm oil. The expanding biofuel industry also contributes to market growth, as palm oil serves as a feedstock for biodiesel production.

Palm Oil Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The palm oil market presents substantial growth opportunities driven by its versatile applications, cost-effectiveness, and unique chemical properties. With its wide range of uses in food products, cosmetics, and biofuels, palm oil holds a significant position in the global market. Market analysis indicates a steady demand for palm oil due to its efficiency in cooking, baking, and food processing, making it a preferred choice for many manufacturers.

Moreover, the rising consumer awareness of sustainable practices and the need for environmentally friendly alternatives propel the demand for certified sustainable palm oil products. Despite challenges such as environmental concerns and regulatory scrutiny, the United States palm oil market offers promising prospects for stakeholders aiming to meet consumer demands for high-quality, sustainable ingredients across various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Asian Agri

• Boustead Holdings Berhad

• IJM Corporation Berhad

• IOI Corporation Berhad

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

• Kulim Malaysia Berhad (Johor Corporation)

• PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk

• PT PP LONDON SUMATRA INDONESIA TBK

• PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk

• PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk

• Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

• United Plantations Berhad

• Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

• Wilmar International Ltd

Palm Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Breakup by Application:

• Household Cooking

• Food & Beverages

• Oleo Chemicals

• Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Bio-fuel

Regional Insights:

• India

• Indonesia

• China

• European Union

• Malaysia

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

