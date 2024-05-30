“Once Upon A Crime” Kicks Off Explosive 9th Season on June 10th with “Deadly Dads”

Esther Ludlow

LOS ANGELES, UNITES STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Once Upon A Crime,” the award-winning true crime podcast, marks its eighth anniversary on June 10, 2024. This riveting new season kicks off with an all-new episode, “Deadly Dads.” Presented in a captivating storytelling style, host Esther Ludlow delves into the intricacies of each case, offering listeners exclusive facts and insights they won’t find anywhere else. The weekly podcast first captivated audiences in 2016 with its debut series "Lost and Found," which detailed the harrowing and ultimately triumphant kidnapping cases of Jaycee Dugard, Elizabeth Smart, and the Cleveland kidnappings.

“I am beyond excited to start the ninth season of Once Upon a Crime. Each season is a new journey, and I can't wait to share more compelling stories with our listeners. The support from our audience keeps me motivated to delve deeper into true crime,” says Esther Ludlow, host of Once Upon A Crime.

Since its inception, Once Upon A Crime has released over 300 episodes and amassed over 35 million downloads. The podcast has received significant accolades, including the 2020 Podcast Award for Best "Society and Culture" and the 2024 Best of Los Angeles Award for "Best Podcaster." Once Upon A Crime has also garnered media attention and has been featured in prominent publications such as The San Jose Mercury News, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture.com, Uproxx.com, Women’s Health, Marie Claire, and Harper’s Bazaar. Additionally, Ludlow has appeared on true crime television shows, including Very Scary People, History’s Greatest Heists, and The Real Murders of Los Angeles.

Once Upon A Crime is set to begin Season 9 by returning to its original platform, Liberation Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”), the premier all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with my Libsyn family," says Ludlow. "When I launched the podcast eight years ago, it was an exciting time for podcasting. Most podcasters were independent creators; back then, podcasting was a true DIY project! The industry has grown and evolved, as has Libsyn, but their commitment to creators remains strong. Libsyn understands the vital needs of independent podcasters—the freedom to express ourselves creatively and the opportunity to collaborate with an experienced sales team to monetize our content.”

Fans and true crime enthusiasts who want to meet Esther Ludlow in person will get their chance this year at CrimeCon 2024, which will take place from May 31 to June 2 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. For more information and to register, click here. Ludlow will be featured on Podcast Row alongside legendary podcasters such as The Generation Why Podcast, True Crime Garage, Southern Fried True Crime, The Trail Went Cold, and many more.

To learn more about Esther Ludlow and Once Upon A Crime, click here: https://www.truecrimepodcast.com/