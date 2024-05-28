Featured Staff: Kiera Scruggs

Kiera Scruggs is the Linkage and Retention Coordinator for the Division of Infectious DIseases. Originally from Virgina, she has always has been passionate about connecting her community with health resources. Kiera loves to travel and be in the water, just like her favorite Disney princess Ariel.

What’s your role and how long have you been a part of our Department?

I am the Linkage & Retention Coordinator (Bridge Counselor) for the Division of Infectious Diseases – Ryan White Program. I have been in my role for 3 ½ years!

Where are you from?

I am originally from a small town in Virginia called Farmville. We are well known for being home to Longwood University, Hampton Sydney College, Green Front Furniture warehouse, and being the birthplace of America’s student-led Civil Rights Revolution.

What originally attracted you to work at UNC Department of Medicine?

I have always had a passion for sexual health education and providing the best possible resources and care to my community. I took a chance to apply for the Division of Infectious Diseases at the start of the pandemic in 2020. I knew that the UNC Department of Medicine directly aligned with my passion for caring for patients and career goals.

What is the most interesting project you’ve been a part of so far?

The most interesting project I have been a part of so far is assessing and addressing barriers for our patients living with HIV/AIDS who have a detectable viral load >200c/mL. Many of these patients have multiple barriers to care, which can range from transportation to stigma and even fear of judgment. My role is to assess these barriers to care and aid in addressing them in order to diminish gaps in care. The most interesting part of this project is teaching patients that they can take their health by the reins and that they have a say in their standard of care.

What do you enjoy most about working here?

To be honest, the patients. I admire our patients for how resilient they are. To endure a traumatic disease, along with other traumatic life experiences, and turn it into something positive shows just how strong our patients are. I speak with patients from all walks of life, and my empathy, passion, and understanding grow each day that I am here. Our patients are truly amazing!

How has your role evolved over time since you’ve been here?

When I first joined the Division of Infectious Diseases, my official title was Bridge Counselor for the Ryan White Program. Soon after, I was promoted to Linkage & Retention Coordinator. Since then, I have worn many hats and grown in my role. I have gained experience as a project coordinator, medication assistance counselor, and stakeholder meeting facilitator. In addition, I have enhanced my skills in policy construction/revision, data abstraction, and so much more. I am eager to understand different roles so our team can better work together to retain patients and provide the best quality of care possible.

What is one thing that you wish people knew about your job?

I wish people knew how much behind-the-scenes work it takes to retain patients. Most of our patients are facing some sort of barrier to care, and as resources diminish, so does our retention. It takes time and patience to address barriers to care. Even after addressing barriers, patients still may have other barriers they have yet to inform us about. Grace is something you need to have in this position. You never know what a person is going through. The smallest conversation or nonverbal reaction can make or break a patient bond.

What are you most proud of, personal or professional?

I am most proud of my personal growth with empathy and admiration for our patients. I personally have experienced many of the barriers our patients are faced with every day, but even I have privilege. It is great to understand my privilege and how my ignorance could affect others. Having an open mind and conversations with patients really helped me broaden my perspective about social and economic disparities.

Do you have hobbies outside of work that you enjoy?

Outside of travel, I love to hang out with family and friends. I also like attending festivals/concerts and trying black-owned food places. Lastly, I love the beach! I am basically a fish when it comes to water! Fun fact, my favorite Disney princess is Ariel.

What piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

One piece of advice I would give myself is to always ask, ‘What do YOU want?’ I am learning in my late 20s that life isn’t about money, status, being the most educated, being the most liked, or being in the spotlight. For far too long I have worried about what society thinks and from there, carefully followed its expected path. I would tell my younger self to try that weird thing, take that chance, say that thing, and learn how to say ‘yes’ more.

What’s something about you (a fun fact) that not many people know?

A fun fact about me is that my first time on a plane, I went to Greece! The story about just getting to Greece is enough to make anyone pull their hair out. Though my family worried the entire time, that trip changed my life for the better. It started my path to my true self and helped me realize that “I’m not for everyone, but I am at least for myself”.