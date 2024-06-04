Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,615 in the last 365 days.

Afrofusion Revolution: How Anijamz is Pushing the Boundaries of Nigerian Music

Anijamz

Anijamz

Aniebiet Double James, popularly known as Anijamz, is a multi talented singer and performer who has garnered critical acclaim globally.

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Afrobeat and its variations taking center stage in the global music scene a trailblazing talent is making waves with his distinctive sound and captivating performances. Aniebiet Double James, popularly known as Anijamz, is a multi talented singer, songwriter, composer, and performer who has built a loyal fan base and garnered critical acclaim globally.

Anijamz's passion, dedication and exposure to various music genres paved the way for his journey as a musician with His first recorded song, "Totori," released in 2012 which marked the beginning of his music career.

Over the years, Anijamz has released several chart-topping singles, including "Want to Play Me," "Mr. Lover," "Again," "Timeline" featuring Zillions, and "Chop Am" with visuals featuring Man Like Brav and Feelings. His music has been well-received, with his visuals airing on top screens worldwide. In 2022, he released his first single, "Bendi," produced by veteran producer Major Bangz, followed by his debut EP, "Growth and Success," which has been doing exceptionally well on digital platforms.

Anijamz's music is a unique blend of Afrofusion, which he calls the "Jaman sound." This distinctive style has captured the attention of music lovers and industry professionals worldwide. His latest releases, "Peace of Mind ( POM ) " and "Indaboski" featuring Tapper, have received outstanding reviews from music critics and fans globally as The song's catchy lyrics have resonated with listeners, solidifying Anijamz's position as a rising star in the global music industry.

As Anijamz gears up for an EP release later this year, fans are eagerly anticipating new music from the talented artist. His yearly live concert, "Jaman Rave," scheduled for November, promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing his unique sound and energetic performance as attendees of the last edition had well meaning reviews about the last edition of the event . Anijamz's growth and success are a testament to his dedication, passion, and creativity and as He continues to push boundaries and explore new musical frontiers, Anijamz is undoubtedly a name to watch in the global music scene."

otoabasi
RAD Digital
+234 907 381 0224
oteejoe@raddigital.africa
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Anijamz - Indaboski ft Tapper

You just read:

Afrofusion Revolution: How Anijamz is Pushing the Boundaries of Nigerian Music

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more