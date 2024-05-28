South Park Wading Pool will not open in 2024, needs major renovations

The South Park Wading Pool, 1141 Massachusetts St., will not open for the 2024 season and will need substantial renovations to open in the future.

The current challenges with the wading pool have raised safety and financial concerns. Safety is paramount, especially for our youngest community members.

Originally installed in 1948, the wading pool had a major renovation in 2001 and has subsequently had numerous repairs to its mechanical systems over the past 23 years. To be functional and operate safely again, the aging infrastructure will require significant demolition and construction work.

The City is evaluating future options for the South Park Wading Pool and will bring forward a recommended plan in the next year.

The City has two splash pads that are now open throughout the summer season, including a splash pad at the intersection of the Burroughs Creek Trail and 15th Street and one at Lyons Park, 700 Lyon St. Both operate 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily.

Contact: Mark Hecker, assistant director, – mhecker@lawrenceks.org