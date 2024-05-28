The Salvation Army Responds to Tornado in Western Kentucky

Madisonville, KY – The Salvation Army immediately deployed an emergency response team to Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties in Western Kentucky after an EF-3 tornado struck the area on Sunday evening. Captain Ken Griffey, Jr., Corps Officer for The Salvation Army in Madisonville, sprung into action on Monday by traveling to the affected part of Muhlenberg County.

“The devastation in some neighborhoods was just heartbreaking,” said Captain Griffey. “We distributed cleanup kits, snacks, and drinks, but most importantly, we tried to provide emotional and spiritual support during this incredibly difficult time for tornado survivors.”

According to Bo Sells, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army, damage and needs assessments are ongoing, and The Salvation Army is coordinating with state and local officials to determine how else to assist with recovery efforts.

“The Salvation Army is uniquely prepared to immediately respond when disasters strike, with a deep understanding of each community’s specific needs,” said Sells. “Our team is there before, during and after tragic events to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support.”

The best way to support tornado recovery efforts is through a financial contribution. Donations allow The Salvation Army to rapidly address immediate needs and support long-term recovery efforts. To give, please visit helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769), or mail checks to The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY 40253 with “Hopkins/Muhlenberg Tornado May 2024” in the memo line. One hundred percent of disaster donations are used to assist those impacted.

