besa Health Advances Healthcare with AI Charting in Its EHR

besa Health launches its hands-free medical charting. The automated charting has been integrated in its proprietary EHR across its clinics and providers.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- besa Health's Electronic Health Record system furthers its vision by helping providers focus more on their patients.

This new feature is built to allow its healthcare providers to generate accurate and comprehensive medical notes more efficiently - allowing them to focus more of their energy on patient care. Early data indicates that the AI-powered system significantly improves efficiency. The new build completes medical charts, including drafting orders such as Medication, Images, etc. in just 20% of the time it normally takes.

“We know that we need to create a system in which providers focus on the most important thing - the patient.” Said Matthew Ehorn, Vice President of Product. By reducing the patient charting to less than 20% of the time it normally takes, besa Health is able to be more intentional with their patients, hear their concerns, and go through effective health plans together; bringing both the provider and the patient along their healthcare journey.

In another statement, Matthew Ehorn said, “Our new AI patient charting allows us to further our purpose. It further allows our providers to create a real connection with their patients. " besa Health has had great success in its beta and looks forward to furthering this technology.

How it works:

Upon consent, whether physically or virtually, the provider records the visit through our Electronic Health Record system. The system listens to the patient tone, key-words, and descriptors and begins to draft the patient's encounter. If the provider mentions an order such as medication, image, or a follow up visit, the system automatically drafts the order or appointment. Using the patient records, the AI completes the encounter with over 80% approval by our providers.

About besa Health:

Besa Health is a health system that is prioritizing the patient experience. By focusing on all aspects our patients experience, we have built the most innovative technological solutions for both patients and healthcare providers. We have partnered with influential designers in creating a welcome space to come into and receive care. Here at besa Health, we believe that just providing care is not enough. We believe how you feel when you are receiving care is just as important. Give us a try today and experience the difference.

Contact

hello@besahealthcare.com