Proof of the Pudding Named Official Catering and Concessions Partner for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof of the Pudding, a leader in food service management and catering for prestige sporting events, state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, announced it will serve as the exclusive hospitality services provider for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, returning to PGA National Resort's Champion Course, February 2025.
— Nick Klug, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Proof of the Pudding
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches to create amazing new hospitality offerings with fresh food concepts and updated styles of service at this iconic event,” said Nick Klug, senior vice president of culinary at Proof of the Pudding. “We’ll craft a definitive experience with chef-prepared world-class cuisine that showcases local flavors and ambiance and presentation evocative of fine dining.”
Proof of the Pudding will manage food and beverage services for all premium hospitality and concession locations at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the only PGA TOUR event in South Florida.
Proof of the Pudding plans to highlight the area’s extraordinary culinary scene, bringing international visibility to local restaurants and eateries. The company will also invite Palm Beach County’s renowned and emerging chefs to collaborate on menus.
“Proof of the Pudding’s exceptional performance for over 40 years and their commitment to inspired food and beverage experiences, whether serving 2 guests or 100,000, make them an ideal partner as we evolve and transform the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches,” said executive director Todd Fleming. “We’re excited to leverage their creativity to reimagine and elevate the culinary experience for our guests.”
Proof of the Pudding’s distinctive menus and hospitality are well known in the region. The company is the exclusive premium hospitality partner for THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. It is also the exclusive premium catering and concessions partner to the Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Miami International Boat Show and the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world’s largest.
Working alongside the PGA TOUR’s sustainability partner, WM, Proof of the Pudding’s community and environmental efforts include support for local small businesses and nonprofit partners. Sustainability efforts such as reducing food waste, reducing the amount of plastic packaging used in operations and opting for sustainable alternatives such as environmentally friendly plates, cutlery and aluminum cups are mainstays.
Proof of the Pudding’s work with food recovery partners ensures fresh meals reach people in need. After just three PGA TOUR events in 2024, by donating its surplus, Proof of the Pudding provided more than 26,000 meals to area residents and saved over 7 million gallons of water.
About Proof of the Pudding
Based in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.
About the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, formerly The Honda Classic, has been a mainstay on the PGA TOUR for more than four decades. The tournament has a star-studded list of former champions and has made a massive impact on South Florida children's charities with $6.5 million distribution to more than 50 philanthropic organizations in 2024 and $75.4 million over the past 42 years, including more than $59.5 million in the 17 years since the tournament moved to PGA National Resort. The money impacts the lives of more than 100,000 children annually. For more information on the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, please visit CognizantClassic.com.
