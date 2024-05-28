Regina's LED Volume Wall Sets the Stage for Hostile Takeover: A Virtual Production Breakthrough

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 28, 2024

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross joined Creative Saskatchewan alongside producers, crew and media on the set of Hostile Takeover, Regina's first groundbreaking virtual production. This action-thriller, starring American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight) and Saskatoon-raised Aimee Stolte (Escape the Night, Megalodon), with stunt direction from Markos Rounthwaite (The Borne Ultimatum, Zombieland: Double Tap, Casino Royale), promises to captivate audiences with its unique approach.

Hostile Takeover is pushing boundaries by filming entirely on Volume Global's state-of-the-art LED Wall and Ecosystem. The John Hopkins Regina Soundstage houses the LED Volume Wall, a digital canvas that allows filmmakers to create limitless settings.

"Saskatchewan's commitment to growth and innovation is evident in projects like Hostile Takeover," Ross said. "We are proud to be part of this exciting journey and the thriving film industry here in Saskatchewan."

Creative Saskatchewan's substantial investment of over $3.3 million into Hostile Takeover will generate positive economic spin-offs for the province, to the tune of approximately $14 million. With over 140 new jobs anticipated, this production contributes significantly to Saskatchewan's economy and growth of the film sector.

The LED Volume Wall, unveiled in March 2024, is a testament to Saskatchewan's potential in film and TV production. Volume Global and local production company Karma Film collaborated to bring this cutting-edge technology to the heart of the Queen City.

"Increased funding through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant has fueled the province's film industry over the past two years," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "Hostile Takeover exemplifies this growth. We are very proud of the work coming out of Saskatchewan."

"The LED Volume Wall revolutionizes our ability to tell stories," Karma Film CEO Anand Ramayya said. "It is a game-changer for filmmakers, allowing us to create immersive worlds without leaving the studio."

Hostile Takeover is produced and financed by Volume Global, Automatic Entertainment, Dovetale Media, Fun Republic Pictures and Karma Film with the support of Creative Saskatchewan.

About Creative Saskatchewan

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate and export in their pursuit of commercial success. To learn more, visit: www.creativesask.ca.

