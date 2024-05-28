Officer Involved Shooting in Eau Claire, Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the City of Eau Claire, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, May 24, 2024.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers with the Eau Claire Police Department responded to the 2200 block of 2nd Street for a disturbance. As officers were investigating that case, a second disturbance was observed, also in the 2200 block of 2nd Street. Outside of the residence at this location, officers confronted a subject armed with a handgun. One officer discharged their firearm at the armed subject. The subject retreated into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

The Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene. Officers evacuated the residents of neighboring apartments. Crisis negotiators maintained phone contact with the subject until they were able to broker a peaceful surrender. The subject was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. After treatment, they were transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.

The involved officer is on administrative leave, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.