Heavy Duty Floor Marking Tape with a Message

DuraLabel® announces the immediate availability of its new PathFinder® RIGID® SIGNAL heavy duty floor marking tapes with pre-printed safety messages.

PathFinder RIGID is the toughest floor marking tape in the industry. With the addition of the SIGNAL line, customers can now deploy the most critical messages for worker safety without compromise.”
— James Harrop -- DuraLabel PathFinder Product Manager
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- File No. 2-0522024

From: DuraLabel
9825 SW Sunshine Court
Beaverton, OR 97005
Contact: Jon Seaman, Head of DuraLabel Marketing
TEL: (503) 469-3035
E-mail: joseaman@duralabel.com

PathFinder RIGID SIGNAL allows companies to bring industrial strength floor marking tape into their workplace for safety and wayfinding. Users can now choose from a variety of pre-printed floor marking tapes with messages in critical categories, including Fire Safety, Personal Protection Equipment, Forklift Safety, Arc Flash Boundary, Authorized Personnel Only, Facility Egress, and 5s Organizational Methodology

PathFinder RIGID floor marking tapes are DuraLabel’s toughest, designed for busy industrial worksites. RIGID SIGNAL messages are printed in the PVC substrate which protects them from scuffs, smears, and damage. RIGID floor marking is low profile at 23 mils and features beveled edges that reduce snags making them forklift and heavy machinery safe. PathFinder RIGID floor marking is water and chemical resistant, engineered for a wide range of indoor environments and supports operations in 0-to-130-degree temperatures.

PathFinder RIGID floor marking comes in rolls with 2-, 3-, or 4-inch widths and 100-foot lengths. You can choose from solid colors: White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red. Striped color combinations include Red/White, Blue/White, Black/White, and Black/Yellow, exactly what companies need for ANSI/OSHA compliance and 5s organization design.

RIGID comes ready for quick installation with easy-to-peel liners that have 11 mils of ultra-aggressive, quick curing adhesive that leave no residue when removed.

To ensure performance, reliability, and durability PathFinder RIGID floor marking tapes are designed, built, and tested in the United States. PathFinder RIGID floor marketing tapes come with a one year, no-questions-asked warranty. DuraLabel also provides lifetime customer support, service, setup, and design guidance.

About DuraLabel

The DuraLabel brand is owned by Graphic Products, Inc. Founded in 1970, Graphic Products is a global leader in helping companies protect their workers, assets, and facilities with in-house safety compliance solutions. The DuraLabel brand includes the MAX line of high-performance industrial sign and label print systems that lead the industry in reliability and ease-of-use. Other products include PathFinder Floor Marking, FlowFinder Pipe Markers, and ReadySigns with over fifty thousand varieties of pre-printed safety signs. DuraLabel guarantees premium signs and labels to last 5 years in the harshest conditions. DuraLabel serves a variety of industries, including manufacturing, military, warehousing, construction, medical, oil and gas, power, electrical, logistics, food service, and education. To improve your facility’s safety and productivity, visit DuraLabel.com or call 1-800-788-5572.

For more information, contact Jon Seaman, Director of Marketing for DuraLabel, Graphic Products. Email: joseaman@duralabel.com.

Jon Seaman
DuraLabel by Graphic Products, Inc.
+1 503-469-3035
email us here
Forklift Durability Test for DuraLabel's PathFinder RIGID Floor Marking Tape

