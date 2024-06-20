LOCAL EXPLORERS AND CRAFT BEVERAGES OF THE CATSKILLS TRAIL BOOST REGIONAL TOURISM WITH MOBILE PASSPORT APP

Drink the Catskills Trail App Catskills Craft Beverage Trail

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Explorers, a leading creator of custom mobile apps for the tourism and hospitality industry, has expanded its footprint once again through its partnership with Craft Beverages of the Catskills Trail (CBCT). Through this partnership, Local Explorers will build a mobile passport app for CBCT’s new Drink the Catskills craft beverage trail, which will feature over 30 of the region’s artisanal breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries. The app will not only help users locate and learn about the area’s beverage purveyors, but incentivize them to explore and visit new venues. Users will earn points for visiting participating venues and checking in with the app and can earn prizes, such as T-shirts, koozies, and glasses.

The partnership with Local Explorers is a significant step for CBCT, a New York State-based nonprofit organized during the COVID shutdown in 2021 to develop and promote a regional craft beverage trail to boost local tourism and agricultural industries. “Some of us said, ‘hey, we always talked about doing this. We got nothing else to do right now. Really, let's do it now,” recalled CBCT President Corey Cavallero. “We got the idea from the Capital Beverage Trail in the Albany area. They have a paper passport program, which we were going to completely duplicate with their permission, just in a different geographical area. And then we decided, ‘you know what, let's take this tech.’ So now instead of going paper, we're now stealing the idea from the New York State Brewers Association and building an app.”

The New York State Brewers Association app not only inspired CBCT, it led them to Local Explorers. “We chose them because they have proven success in creating an app for the New York State Brewers Association, which I have used successfully and enjoy,” Cavallero said. “We're just going to tweak it for what we want to do. Many of the breweries who are on the New York State Association app will also be on our app.”

The idea of the craft beverage trail and app got enthusiastic buy-in from New York State Senator Michelle Hinchley, who sponsored a grant (administered by New York State Agriculture and Markets) to fund the development of the app and the trail. Thanks to the grant, Cavallero said, beverage purveyors will be able to participate in the program and appear on the app free of charge.

Beverage producers too are enthusiastic about the app and its potential to boost their name recognition and foot traffic. “They can't wait,” Cavallero said. “They're really looking forward to having their own access to it so they can promote their own businesses by putting promotions on the app, like limited time or discount coupons. They're also interested in being able to post events, such as when they're hosting a festival or band, or just having guest taps at their establishments.”

Cavallero praised the Local Explorers team and the experience CBCT has had with the team so far. ”It’s been great—I didn't know what to expect. It's been very, very comfortable, very accommodating. I would have to say, not having any technical experience, I didn't need any. They just walked us through and made me feel very confident that they knew what we needed to do. And they just gave us suggestions and options, and we got to pick from the options. So the app is tailor made for us, but they're the professionals who are making it come to life, and we're trusting that process. Because we already know that their product is a quality product.”

“It’s always an honor to work with clients who found us through our other apps,” said Susan Erickson, co-founder and product manager at Local Explorers. “The quality of our existing apps speaks for itself, but we see each new app as an opportunity to create something unique and special for the community it represents.”

Local Explorers apps by software designers Daruma Tech are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

To learn more, visit https://www.localexplorers.com/

For more information, contact Rick Griswold at 561-990-1625.