People invited to test drive the next DriveBC

CANADA, May 28 - The popular DriveBC website is being revamped and people are invited to provide feedback on the improvements. 

Drivers use the site to plan safe and efficient trips, get the latest information on road incidents, construction and maintenance, and view hundreds of highway webcams. The new DriveBC will be easier to use, more reliable and more personalized, allowing drivers to focus on their routes.

There will be a simplified map and a less cluttered look. The site will offer clearer event notifications and new advisory features. New route planning will focus information about specified trips. There will also be a stronger focus on the mobile experience, which is how most people access the site.

The DriveBC site has a button linking people to the test site where they will find a survey to provide feedback. That input will help the site designers streamline and modernize British Columbia’s main source of information about highway conditions. 

Drivers should continue to rely on the existing DriveBC site for their travel planning while the test site is under development. You can visit the new DriveBC test site and take part in the survey at https://beta.drivebc.ca

