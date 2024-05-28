UPDATE: Wisconsin Ranks Number ONE in the Nation During Spring Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced an update that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2024 Drug Take Back. A correction to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) data shows Wisconsin collected the most unwanted medications throughout the country this spring totaling 55,122 lbs. We previously reported Wisconsin ranked number two in the United States.

“Because of Wisconsinites who safely disposed of their unwanted medications, Wisconsin’s remarkable success with the Drug Take Back program has continued,” said AG Kaul. “Thanks to everyone who helped make the safe disposal of more than 55,000 more pounds of unused medication possible.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,257,161 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the DEA. Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,424,295 lbs. and California with 1,404,998 lbs. collected. Nationwide, since inception, 18,570,487 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Reworld, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.