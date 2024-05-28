Senator Collett Announces $187K for Montgomery County Food Pantries

Fort Washington, Pa. – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $187,295 in funding for local food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens in Montgomery County through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.

“When families face the impossible choice between paying for groceries or keeping a roof over their heads, our local food pantries answer the call to help,” Senator Collett said. “This grant funding will have an immediate impact in our community, making sure pantry doors stay open and residents can access the resources they need. I thank Governor Shapiro for his continued commitment to fighting food insecurity across our Commonwealth.”

Grant recipients serving Montgomery County include:

ACLAMO Safe Haven Food Pantry and Community Closet – $20,000

Family Promise Montco PA– $18,500

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Mitzvah Food Program – $49,910

Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities – $23,000

Salvation Army Norristown – $15,885

Share Food Program – $50,000

Shepherd’s Shelf – $10,000

Residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to contact Senator Maria Collett’s office at 215-368-1429 or senatorcollett.com. To find food pantries and other resources near you, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.

