India Property Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Real Estate in Bangalore
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th Edition of the India Property Awards and Summit 2024, presented by International Brand Equity - internationalbrandequity.com, Ibemedia.in and Realtyinfratimes.com as Media Partners, held in Bangalore, recognized and celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Indian real estate sector.
The 9th India Property Awards and Summit 2024 Hosted on May 24, 2024, the event was a grand affair, with a gathering of over 120 real estate industry leaders, developers, architects, and stakeholders from across the country. The awards ceremony showcased the best developers, real estate projects, interior designers, architects, and prop tech companies.
The esteemed winners for this year are as follows:
Developer of the year 2024 ( West India) - Ashwin Sheth Group
Luxury Residential Development 2024 ( West India) - Sheth Avalon, Ashwin Sheth Group
Luxury Apartment Project of the Year 2024 ( North India) - Smartworld The Edition
Emerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Smartworld Developers
Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Angad Bedi, BCD Group
Luxury Villas Developer of the Year 2024 (South India) - Sowparnika Projects
Luxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Life On the Green, Sowparnika Projects
Developer of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd.
Luxury Apartment project of the year 2024 ( South India) - Folium by Sumadhura
Developer of the year 2024 (South India) - Commercial Development - Sumadhura Capitol Towers
Developer of the year 2024 (South India) - Industrial Logistic Park - Sumadhura Logistics Park
Developer of the Year 2024 Plotted Development ( South India) - ESS & ESS Infrastructure Pvt.Ltd. ( SAHA Developers and Promoters )
International Construction Consultant Company of the Year 2024 (South India - Mahendra Constructions
Luxury Residential Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Diamond Ridge Construction
Luxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Ferie Villas at Century Wintersun by Century Real Estate
Excellent House Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Theja Infracon Private Limited
Real Estate Agent of the Year 2024 (South India) - Apple Realty
Construction Company of the Year 2024 ( India) - MyScaai Bharat Construction
Sustainable project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City Hyderabad
Commercial Project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City Chennai
Senior Living Project of the Year 2024 ( West India) - Cradle of Life, Gadsing Infra & Hospitality LLP
Interior Designer of the Year 2024 (Luxury Homes) - Anusha Shetty Designs Luxury Atelier
Best Co Working Company of the Year 2024 (India) - 91Springboard
Low Cost Housing Project of the year 2024 (South India) - Global edifice Cresent
Affordable Housing Project of the year 2024 ( South India) - Global Edifice Celesta
Developer of the Year 2024 - Township Development (India) - Sushant Golf City Lucknow by Ansal API
Young Leader in Real Estate 2024 ( West India) - Kumar Gaurav, Kalpataru Limited
Developer of the Year 2024 - PURAVANKARA LTD
Developer of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Residential High-rise Development - MAIA Estates
Real Estate Leader of the Year 2024 - Ashwinder R. Singh
Real Estate Broker of the Year 2024 ( India) - SMC Real Estate Advisory
Emerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Luxury Villas Development ( North India) - ESCON INFRA REALTOR PRIVATE LIMITED
Real Estate Digital Marketing Firm of the Year 2024 - Digi Comm
Emerging Real Estate Consultancy Firm ( Luxury) - Bayside Corporation
The event was marked by insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches from various industry veterans. The esteemed speakers for this year are as follows:
Tanveer Ahmed, Congress as Chief Guest
Kapil Mohan IAS, as Guest of Honor
Pankaj Jain, Director, PWC - Risk Advisory Consulting, as Speaker
Aswinder Raj Singh, CEO Residential at Bhartiya Urban, as Keynote Speaker
Gautam Shetty, Director Sales, Sowparnika Projects, as Speaker
Sameer Singh, COO, 91Springboard India, as Speaker
Prashant Thakur, Regional Director and Head of Research, Anarock, as Speaker
Antra Bhargava as Speaker
Jatin Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Colliers India, as Speaker
About India Property Awards:
The India Property Awards are an annual event dedicated to recognizing excellence in the Indian real estate sector in various aspects of real estate development.
Kumar Saurabh
