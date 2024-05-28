Launch of a New Support Agency to Drive Economic Growth and Empowering Indigenous Entrepreneurs

The cover image of one of Feasibility First's business training lectures Another need identified by Feasibility First is training on how to implement learning management systems

To foster economic empowerment within Canadian Indigenous communities, Feasibility First is set to make waves in the Indigenous entrepreneurial landscape.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to foster economic empowerment and sustainable business growth within Canadian Indigenous communities, a new and innovative agency is set to make waves in the entrepreneurial landscape. Feasibility First, a Canadian Indigenous entrepreneurship support website built by marketing consultant David Howse, has officially launched with a mission to provide comprehensive support and resources tailored to the unique needs of Indigenous entrepreneurs.

With a specialized focus on providing business training seminars, personalized assistance with business plan development, feasibility studies, and effective marketing strategies, Feasibility First is dedicated to empowering Indigenous individuals to build and grow successful businesses. The agency's commitment to promoting economic growth within Indigenous communities is underscored by its expertise in delivering high-quality business training for Indigenous Canadians.

"Over the years, I have seen David's skills and attributes grow in a way I believe makes him perfectly suited to further support Canada's Indigenous entrepreneurs and organizations." said Mike Frank when speaking on owner David Howse's abilities.

David Howse, a feasibility study consultant, delivers a holistic approach to entrepreneurship support encompasses a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of Indigenous entrepreneurs. From personalized business planning assistance to in-depth market research, David Howse, through Feasibility First, is dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.

With a focus on fostering sustainable and successful Indigenous businesses, Feasibility First is poised to become a leading force in driving entrepreneurship and economic development within Canadian Indigenous communities. The agency's dedication to empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and promoting economic growth reflects a vision of creating lasting and meaningful impact within Indigenous communities across Canada.