Call For Applications: Entrepreneuship and Innovation

28 May 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR calls for applications for its “Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Promoting Food Security and Economic Development in Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon” training programme for young entrepreneurs from ages 18-45 in Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon. Participants will learn entrepreneurship fundamentals and knowledge and develop advanced skills for achieving economic development and fighting food insecurity. The programme is scheduled to run from June 2024 to March 2025 and the application deadline is 30 June 2024 (11:59 PM JST).

The programme will be delivered in English and the participants will receive a UNITAR certificate of completion if they complete the course and meet all requirements. The training programme is free of charge and financially supported by the Government and People of Japan.