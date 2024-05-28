ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Showcases Pennsylvania as a Premier Weekend Getaway Destination During Weeklong Great American Getaway RV Tour

Governor Shapiro traveled over 1,500 miles across 14 counties during his statewide RV tour, visiting small businesses, promoting Pennsylvania’s incredible family experiences, and showcasing all our Commonwealth has to offer as a premier getaway destination.

During RV tour, Governor Shapiro became the first sitting Governor to spend a night in one of Pennsylvania’s state parks.

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism and business marketing investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth – Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast – and our main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, renowned historical sites, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences.

After unveiling the new brand in Moosic last Monday, Governor Shapiro and the First Family embarked on their own Great American Getaway – a statewide, week-long RV tour across 14 counties to highlight Pennsylvania’s world-class urban spaces, outdoor adventure experiences, charming small towns and small businesses, diverse culinary experiences, unique events and festivals, historic hotels, iconic historical attractions, and showcase all our Commonwealth has to offer as a premier getaway destination.

Read more about The Great American Getaway RV tour below.

Lackawanna County: Launching the Great American Getaway Brand to Encourage Tens of Millions Within a Few Hours Drive to Visit Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined statewide tourism leaders at PNC Field in Lackawanna County, home of the New York Yankees’ Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to launch the brand. The Governor chose to launch The Great American Getaway Brand in the northeastern PA region with some of the top outdoor recreation attractions in the Commonwealth.

Monroe County: Visiting one of Pennsylvania’s 530 Craft Breweries to Support Small Businesses.

After unveiling the new brand, Governor Shapiro traveled on the RV to Tannersville, where he stopped by Barley Creek Brewing Company, one of Pennsylvania’s 530 craft breweries. At Barley Creek, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis spoke to the owners, employees, and visitors about what makes Pennsylvania great – and checked out Pint Sized Park, a park with games for the whole family.

Philadelphia County: Kicking Off the Nation’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations, Celebrating Iconic Historical Attractions, and Supporting Philadelphia’s Great Spaces and Small Businesses

Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, and Secretary Siger joined tourism officials and local leaders to officially kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence by announcing the first wave of a robust multi-year schedule of programming, events, and activities through 2026.

After kicking off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, Governor Shapiro visited the iconic Rocky Statue and steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, toured the Governor’s Council Chamber at Independence Hall, and toured several small businesses at the BOK Building.

In the evening, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis joined Visit Philadelphia to host the Great American Happy Hour at Mural City Cellars. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor were joined by Philadelphia leaders and prominent travel and lifestyle creators to highlight all Pennsylvania tourism has to offer while supporting a family and Latino-owned business.

Bedford County & Lancaster County: Announcing Investments in PA’s Main Streets and Visiting Historic Food Market and Highlighting Exciting Sports Attractions

While in Bedford, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger announced nearly $7 million through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties, including three projects in Bedford County. The Governor and Secretary Siger announced the investments after touring several small businesses in Bedford, including Espy House, Lifestyle Next Door, and Juli’s Wearable Art.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then visited local businesses in historic downtown Lancaster City, including the Southern Market Food Hall and Decades, a local restaurant and bar, retro arcade, and bowling alley located in the historic Stahr Armory building for arcade games and bowling – highlighting the local destinations that have something to offer for the entire family.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then traveled to Clipper Magazine Stadium for the Lancaster Stormers game, where the Governor threw the ceremonial first pitch – showcasing the top tier events and sports that Pennsylvania has to offer for nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of our Commonwealth.

Fayette County & Allegheny County: Showcasing Pennsylvania’s Incredible State Parks, Celebrating Pittsburgh’s Selection as the 2026 NFL Draft Host, and Enjoying Family-Friendly Experiences and Attractions in the City

Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, one of the most popular state parks in Pennsylvania, joining Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers for a bike ride along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail before stopping at Lucky Dog Café to meet with the owners and enjoy refreshments.

The Governor then joined Lieutenant Governor Davis and Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II to celebrate Pittsburgh’s selection as the host of the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL Draft is the latest premier national and international event coming to Pennsylvania in 2026, in addition to the United States of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the MLB All Star Game, the FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Championship, and more.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then joined Lieutenant Governor Davis and the Second Family at the Grandview Overlook at Mt. Washington overlooking the beautiful Pittsburgh skyline and the three rivers before visiting the Pittsburgh Glass Center, where they participated in a tour and glass-blowing demonstration. The families then headed to the strip district where the Governor and Lieutenant Governor hosted a happy hour at Novo Asian Food Hall. Following happy hour, the First and Second Families participated in a cooking class at Enrico Biscotti Co, highlighting Pittsburgh’s renowned food scene.

Clarion, Warren, Tioga, & Potter Counties: Visiting Small Businesses, Touring Charming Towns, and Showcasing Breathtaking Outdoor Recreation Attractions

While in Clarion County, Governor Shapiro and the First Family toured the Foxburg Country Club, home to the oldest continuously used golf course in the United States. The Governor then stopped by the Allegheny Grille for a tour of the lodge and food to-go from the restaurant along the beautiful Allegheny River.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then hiked the Rimrock Trail in the Allegheny National Forest before heading to Wellsboro to visit several main street small businesses. While in Wellsboro, the Governor visited Arise Café, Pop’s Culture Shoppe, and Penns Well Hotel to promote small businesses and main streets in the Commonwealth. The Governor and the First Family then visited the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon in Leonard Harrison State Park.

The Governor and the First Family ended the day at Lyman Run State Park in Potter County – becoming the first Governor to sleep in a state park overnight

Pike, Wayne, Monroe, & Carbon Counties: Highlighting the Breathtaking Outdoor Adventure Experiences Pennsylvania Has to Offer for the Entire Family

While visiting Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike and Wayne counties, Governor Shapiro and the First Family took a Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour and enjoyed outdoor water activities, including fishing and jet skiing.

In the afternoon, Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Camelback Resort in Monroe County. The resort offers multiple family-friendly activities for the entire family – including bumper cars, indoor rock climbing, and the longest zipline in Pennsylvania at over 4,000 feet long.

To end the day, Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Skirmish Paintball Fields in Carbon County. Skirmish Paintball Fields is the world’s largest paintball field, with over 50 playing fields across 750 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains.

Bucks County: Highlighting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses and Charming Communities

On the final day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro visited Peddler’s Village to promote the vibrant main streets, small businesses, and charming towns that dot Pennsylvania and make the Commonwealth a premier weekend getaway destination.

While visiting Peddler’s Village, Governor Shapiro and First Lady Shapiro visited Mama Hawk’s Kitchen & Coffee, where they purchased coffee and baked goods. The Governor and the First Lady then visited Sticky Situations – experiencing the company’s gourmet tasting room with owner Stephen Clemente and purchasing apple syrup and tea. The Governor and the First Lady also purchased a variety of popcorn from Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn.

