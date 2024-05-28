5/27/24 – THREE MEN CITED FOR GEAR AND NET VIOLATIONS IN ʻĀHIHI-KĪNAʻU NATURAL AREA RESERVE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2024

THREE MEN CITED FOR GEAR AND NET VIOLATIONS IN ʻĀHIHI-KĪNAʻU NATURAL AREA RESERVE

Click on photo to view video

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – Three Wailuku men were issued multiple citations within the ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve (NAR) on May 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A pair of officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cited the men for violations of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR), related to alleged fishing activities in the NAR.

According to the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) the ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu NAR is a nursery and refuge for some of Hawai‘i’s most important and unique marine resources.

“Protection of the marine life in this NAR benefits the fisheries ecosystems by providing an important source population that spreads out across the leeward waters. Illegal take of those important stocks impacts responsible fishers elsewhere. We have seen an increase in violations recently and appreciate the diligent efforts of DOCARE to catch the persons involved and issue citations,” said Scott Fretz, Maui branch manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), which manages the natural area reserve system statewide.

These are the charges, each of the suspects face.

• Tibon Lankieo – 24

HAR 13-209-4(14) Prohibited activities (Fishing gear prohibition within ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu).

• Smith Kaious – 33

HAR 13-209-4(14) Prohibited activities (Fishing gear prohibition within ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu).

HAR 13-209-4(1) Prohibited Activities (Remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the NAR).

HAR 13-95-12 ‘Opelu Kala (Under the legal-size limit of 16 inches)

• Dickey D.T. Timisen – 38

HAR 13 209 4(1) Prohibited Activities (Remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the NAR).

HAR 13-209-4(14) Prohibited activities (Fishing gear prohibition within ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu).

HAR 13-95-12 ‘Opelu Kala (Under the legal-size limit of 16 inches).

HAR 13-95-23(a) (Moi less than legal size limit of 11 inches).

HAR 13-95,1-21(a) (Maui take/possess any Uhu ‘ele‘ele or Uhu uliuli).

HAR 13-95.1-21(d) (possess more than (2) Uhu at any one time).

Officers recovered a total of 78 different fish. The men are scheduled to appear in Maui District Court on June 27 at 9:00 a.m.

DLNR/DOFAW oversee 23 NAR units on five islands. The system was established to preserve in perpetuity, specific land and water areas which support communities, as relatively unmodified as possible, of the natural flora and fauna, as well as geological sites, of Hawai‘i.

Anyone who sees suspected illegal activity at ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu or in any other NAR is encouraged to share photos and narratives of events witnessed via the free DLNRTip app or by calling the DOCARE Hotline at 808-643-DLNR (3-5-6-7).

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu underwater (Sept. 29, 2018):

https://vimeo.com/292494568

Photographs – ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve (May 21, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/la2vx7harle13pnbf1uuj/AMye60aQNEdn7hT-D4g20RQ?rlkey=71eciueugb98k6xdplz1y5yq9&st=pcln4xfw&dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

808-587-0396

[email protected]