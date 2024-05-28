Celebrating Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced six appointments to the AAPI Commission in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation declaring May AAPI Heritage Month in New York and announced 14 state landmarks will be illuminated pink and light blue tonight, May 28, in celebration.

“New York is home to more than 1.8 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders – a true testament to the diversity of our great state,” Governor Hochul said. “Our vibrant AAPI community is a point of pride and our goal in celebrating this beautiful heritage is to ensure every New Yorker feels safe, supported and valued.”

Formed by legislation in November 2023, the AAPI Commission is tasked with advising on policies and coordinating programs to bolster the welfare of New York’s AAPI community. Governor Hochul has been proactive in supporting the AAPI community, highlighted by her approval of legislation making Lunar New Year and Diwali public school holidays. Under her leadership, the state made historic investments last year, allocating $30 million to empower community organizations to fight hate and enhance wellbeing. This year's state budget includes an additional $30 million for these crucial initiatives and an extra $35 million to enhance security for organizations particularly vulnerable to hate crimes and vandalism.

More information on the Governor’s commitment to supporting AAPI New Yorkers can be found online. Photos from the AAPI Heritage Month celebration are available here.

Director of Asian American Affairs Shawn Ma said, “The formation of this Commission represents a thoughtful approach to supporting our AAPI communities. I am confident that the advice provided by the Commission will greatly benefit New York’s efforts towards fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “I want to extend my sincere thanks to Governor Hochul for joining the AAPI community to help celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, as well as for her leadership in setting up New York’s AAPI Commission. This commission will be instrumental in making sure that AAPI voices are being heard and the needs of the community are being prioritized.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for hosting an incredible celebration of AAPI New Yorkers in Albany. AAPI Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity to honor Asian American culture, history, and our contributions to New York State. I am also thrilled to celebrate the announcement of Governor Hochul's appointments to the AAPI Commission. The APA Task Force was pleased to provide recommendations for the commission, and it has been a pleasure working with the Governor and her staff to assemble a robust and diverse group to represent the AAPI community from across the state.”

Newly appointed members of the AAPI Commission are:

Andrew Sta. Ana, Deputy Director of Research & Policy, Asian American Federation

Gaurav Vasisht, Executive Director & CEO, New York State Insurance Fund

Kyung Yoon, President, Korean American Community Foundation

Peter Tu, Executive Director, Flushing Chinese Business Association

Tai Shaw, Chair, Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association Syracuse Chapter

Tim Law, Founder, Chinese American Social Services Center

Landmarks to be illuminated pink and light blue include: