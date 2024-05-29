Linshom Medical Receives $100K MIPS award and Launches Clinical Study with Univ. of Maryland School of Medicine Faculty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical, a Maryland-based startup developing a wearable respiratory monitoring system, announced today that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS) program to support a clinical study of its respiratory monitoring device.
The study, “Advanced Prediction of Respiratory Depression Episodes with Linshom Continuous Predictive Respiratory Monitoring (CPRM),” will evaluate the Linshom Medical device's ability for early detection of patient respiratory decline in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit. Dr. Samuel M. Galvagno, Executive Vice Chair of Anesthesiology and Interim Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, will lead this effort for UMSOM as the principal investigator.
Adequate ventilation is important for patients, however existing respiratory monitoring options present a disappointing combination of data delay, false alarms, high cost, complicated implementation, and poor user interface. The Linshom Medical CPRM has proven to be accurate and easy-to-use, and aims to overcome these obstacles, improving both patient safety and physician experience.
“The current standard of care and existing technology options only provide warnings after a patient is in respiratory trouble,” said Ric Hughen, chief executive officer of Linshom Medical. “If we are able to provide early or predictive notice of respiratory decline, health care providers should be able to intervene early and avoid costly rapid response activations, rescue events, and intensive care unit transfers.”
MIPS provides matching grants for collaborative research projects between Maryland-based companies and University System of Maryland institutions. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis and are based on proposals submitted jointly by participating companies and university researchers.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside or home for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented, wearable and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time.
Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. Interested parties should contact info@LinshomForLife.com to learn more.
www.LinshomForLife.com
About Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS)
The Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS) program is an initiative of the Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech) in the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland. MIPS funds university research projects that team faculty with Maryland-based companies to develop technology products and processes. Both the company and MIPS provide funds for each project. All funds go to the university researchers. www.mips.umd.edu
