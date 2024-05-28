U.S. Army Reserve chief hosts Twilight Tattoo performance

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. –

Nearly 3,000 people attended the Twilight Tattoo performance hosted by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, on May 22, 2024. The event celebrated the strength, traditions and history of the U.S. Army through dramatic vignettes and musical numbers performed once a week from May to July every year. This week it also included eight static displays that showcased Army Reserve capabilities.

Twilight Tattoo dates back to before World War II, serving as the U.S. Army Military District’s celebration of the Army’s impact. It highlights significant aspects of the Army’s history, as well as its contributions to advancing medicine, science, and engineering. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Military District of Washington's ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" take part in the show.

The public event also demonstrates gratitude to civilian partners for their support. On this evening, attendees included school groups, community members, elected official representatives, former senior leaders, Army Reserve Ambassadors, businesses, and members of veterans' organizations.

As host, Daniels gave special recognition to the role of the Army Reserve. Before the show began, those in attendance had the chance to speak with Army Reserve Soldiers and learned about airborne operations, military vehicles, medical equipment, and CBRN robotics.

For future Twilight Tattoo performances and information on tickets, please visit: https://jtfncr.mdw.army.mil/twilighttattoo/.