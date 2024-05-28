12 candidates on IU alumni trustee ballot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Twelve candidates are running for an open seat on the Indiana University Board of Trustees. Voting is open to any IU degree holder from June 1 through 10 a.m. June 28.

The Board of Trustees is IU’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority. Trustee Jeremy Morris, who was elected to the board in 2021, is running for reelection.

Other candidates for this year’s trustee election are:

Jill Maurer Burnett, Bachelor of Science 1997, Carmel, Indiana.

Raymond E. Dusman, Bachelor of Arts 1979, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Andrew Flittner, Bachelor of Science 2005, Master of Public Health 2008, Juris Doctor 2012, Master of Public Administration 2022, Hamilton County, Indiana.

Phillip J. Fowler, Bachelor of Science 1994, Zionsville, Indiana.

Robin A. Hall, Bachelor of Science, 1980 Indianapolis.

Rebecca Mateja Lombardini, Master of Public Affairs 1996, Porter, Indiana.

John McGlothlin III, Master of Arts 2011, Doctor of Philosophy 2016, Austin, Texas.

Joseph Meek, Bachelor of Arts 1986, Doctor of Dental Surgery 1990, Bargersville, Indiana.

Christina Mendoza, Bachelor of Science 2000, Chicago.

Patricia Mota, Bachelor of Arts 2007, Master of Public Affairs 2010, Chicago.

Ellise Antoinette Smith, Master of Science in Education 2018, Indianapolis.

In accordance with state law, the dean of University Libraries manages the trustee election with assistance from the IU Alumni Association. IU alumni elect three of the nine members of the IU Board of Trustees, with each serving a three-year term. Indiana’s governor appoints the remaining six trustees, including one student trustee.

For more information on the election, or to vote online, visit the trustee election website. To request a paper ballot, contact Amy Cope at truselec@indiana.edu or 812-855-6610.